Bruins on brink of Stanley Cup spot

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Boston Bruins are one win away from a Stanley Cup finals berth after a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in the NHL Eastern Conference final series.

Goalie Tuukka Rask made 35 saves for the Bruins, who followed up two home wins with a victory in Raleigh, North Carolina, to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series.

Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who today will try to complete a four-game sweep in Raleigh.

“[Rask] is always calm and collected,” Boston center Patrice Bergeron said. “Right now, he’s in the zone. He’s been amazing. He’s a huge reason why we’re here right now.”

Calvin de Haan scored and Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost at home for the first time in these playoffs after five wins on home ice.

McElhinney, who won the final three games in the Hurricane’s second-round sweep of the New York Islanders, started for the Hurricanes after they were outscored 11-4 in the first two games of the series with Petr Mrazek in front of the net.

“We came out exactly how we wanted to, but it didn’t work out,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I’m proud of the way we played that game.”

After Rask made 20 saves in the first period, the Bruins took advantage of a Hurricanes turnover to take a 1-0 lead 1 minute, 21 seconds into the second period.

Brock McGinn’s clearing pass hit Boston forward Sean Kuraly in the skates and Joakim Nordstrom fed Wagner for a redirection.

Marchand gave Boston a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:28.

De Haan cut the lead to 2-1 with a slap-shot from the left face-off circle that beat Rask at 13:48.

The goal was De Haan’s first in 27 NHL playoff games, but the Hurricanes could not build on it.

Carolina were zero-for-five on the power play, including four opportunities in the first period.

“Our power play wasn’t, again, good enough,” captain Justin Williams said. “We didn’t get enough on it.”