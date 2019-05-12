SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Pan slips as Kang surges

C.T. Pan of Taiwan on Friday dropped four places to 17th, while South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon fired six birdies in a row on his way to a bogey-free 10-under-par 61 to grab the lead in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas. Pan carded a one-under 70 on the round to share the spot with nine others. Kang, seeking his first US PGA title, stood on 16-under 126 after 36 holes, four strokes ahead of Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who shot a 65 and 66 respectively. American Brooks Koepka fired a 66 and is alone in third, while Rory Sabbatini has sole possession of fourth after shooting a 65.

BASKETBALL

Search on after Lue snub

The Los Angeles Lakers on Friday were expected to interview J.B. Bickerstaff for their vacant head coach position, the Los Angeles Times reported. The former Memphis Grizzlies head coach is the second candidate to be interviewed by the Lakers in two days, after the team on Thursday met with former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel. The Lakers were reportedly set to hire Tyronn Lue as their next head coach before negotiations on a deal broke down. Lue was the head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time Lakers forward LeBron James won an NBA title. Bickerstaff’s Grizzlies were 48-97 in just less than two full seasons. He took over for David Fizdale after 19 games last season, but was unable to guide Memphis into the playoffs.

BASEBALL

Russell ‘respects criticism’

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on Friday seemed to change his tune one day after his “that’s on them” comment toward fans who booed him after his return from a suspension for violating MLB’s domestic abuse policy. “Everyone is entitled to doing whatever they want to do, think whatever they want to think, say whatever they want to say,” Russell, 25, told reporters. “The reaction to me, I have to respect that. My actions are what they are. I have to be responsible for them.” Russell’s suspension started last season after his former wife revealed details of a toxic relationship. Fans called for him to be released, but the Cubs brought him back this season on a one-year, US$3.4 million deal. Upon his return on Wednesday, Cubs fans showered Russell with boos. His reaction to the Chicago Sun-Times centered more around the Cubs’ attempts to win games. “If hometown fans want to boo someone that’s trying to help bring the team a World Series again, then that’s on them,” Addison said, in part.

RANKINGS

McIlory tops richest list

Former world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson in Britain and Ireland for a second straight year with a net worth of ￡138 million (US$179.34 million), according to the Sunday Times newspaper’s “Rich List.” McIlroy’s wealth rose by ￡28 million from last year and the 30-year-old four-time major winner was ranked above Real Madrid soccer player Gareth Bale, who was valued at ￡94 million, and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero at ￡58 million. The 30-and-under age cutoff excludes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (34), with the five-time world champion worth ￡159 million, according to last year’s overall list. There were eight soccer players in the top 10, although world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua was fourth with ￡49 million thanks to a ￡14 million increase in wealth this year.