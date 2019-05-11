SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

GOLF

Pan starts strong in Dallas

Taiwan’ C.T. Pan on Thursday enjoyed a share of 13th after the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, carding a five-under-par 66. Last month’s RBC Heritage winner was three off the pace from leader Denny McCarthy of the US, who surged up the leaderboard with five straight birdies from the sixth hole onward. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, playing as an amateur on a sponsor’s exemption, created some early excitement with an eagle, but ultimately fumbled away his round to finish with a five-over 76.

BASEBALL

Pujols hits 2,000 RBIs

Albert Pujols on Thursday recorded his 2,000th career RBI with a solo home run in the third inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Detroit Tigers. Pujols is only the third player in MLB history to reach the mark, joining Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297). Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter threw Pujols a fastball, which the slugger blasted into the right-field seats during the Angels’ 13-0 win. He received an ovation from the crowd at Detroit’s Comerica Park. “He’s one of the greatest hitters ever to walk the planet, without question,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “For about 10 years, he was the best.”

BASEBALL

Hat ‘tar’ no sticking point

Whatever was smeared under Seattle pitcher Yusei Kikuchi’s hat on Wednesday, it has not turned into a sticky situation for the Mariners, New York Yankees or MLB. A day after a dark substance was spotted under the bill of Kikuchi’s cap in a win at Yankee Stadium — possibly illegal pine tar — all sides kept cool. The MLB issued no penalty or even a statement on the matter. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that his team looked at the tape and even though he “had thoughts about it,” he would not make them public. Pitchers across the majors are known to use a bit of pine tar to get a better grip and hitters are generally OK with it, preferring that balls are thrown with control. For the most part, pitchers keep the sticky substance out of sight. Crew chief Dana DeMuth said that the umpires did not see the blotch under Kikuchi’s cap and no one on either side mentioned it during the game. “Nobody said a thing,” DeMuth said. “He wasn’t doing anything suspicious. In fact, he kept getting a new ball and he’d throw the old one out toward the Yankees dugout. It wasn’t like he was trying to hide anything.” Kikuchi held the Yankees to three hits in 7-2/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Players skip Trump visit

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed the World Series champions Boston Red Sox to the White House, but about a dozen players of color and the manager skipped the visit to protest his policies, leaving a mostly white delegation. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was among the members who chose not to take part in the event, which the White House Web site briefly advertised in the morning as a visit by the “Boston Red Socks,” while an e-mail dubbed them the “World Cup Series” champions. Cora cited the Trump administration’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico for his decision. Without Cora, the team were led by three white executives, and half of their starting lineup was missing.