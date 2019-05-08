Harden stars as Rockets even series

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

James Harden and the Houston Rockets dug out of a 0-2 hole to even their Western Conference semi-finals series with the Golden State Warriors after another game where they fought, scrapped and held off a late rally to get a victory.

Harden on Monday scored 38 points as the Rockets got a 112-108 win to even the best-of seven series at 2-2.

“When you’re dealing with these guys, if you let Klay [Thompson] and Steph [Curry] run around and shoot threes you don’t have no chance,” Harden said. “The only chance we have is to be in to their bodies and make every shot that they take contested.”

The Rockets were up by nine before Golden State scored the next seven points, capped by a three-pointer from Stephen Curry, to get within 110-108 with 19 seconds left.

Harden made one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left.

Kevin Durant missed a three-pointer after that, but the Warriors got the rebound and Curry also missed a three-point attempt before Golden State were forced to foul Chris Paul.

“We got a couple of wide-open looks,” Durant said. “They just didn’t fall for us.”

Paul made one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to secure the victory.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was asked about the physical play of the Rockets, who have several players who are much stockier than his squad.

“They’ve got a lot of middle linebackers on that team,” Kerr said. “They’re sturdy and we’re like volleyball players, long and lean ... everybody tries to be physical with us because they should. That’s the best way to try to beat us.”

After losing the first two games of the series on the road, the Rockets head back to Golden State for Game 5 today with momentum on their side after their overtime win in Game 3 before Monday’s victory.

The Warriors got 34 points from Kevin Durant, who had 46 in the Game 3 loss.

Curry, who was criticized after shooting seven of 23 in Game 3, got off to a good start, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. He cooled off after that, but finished with 30 points on 12 of 25 shooting.

“I didn’t think we got great shots for much of the night,” Kerr said. “We’ve got to be more poised and that has to be a focus.”

Eric Gordon added 20 points for Houston, while P.J. Tucker had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite two straight wins, the Rockets still do not think they have played their best.

“We’ve got to be better,” Tucker said. “We’ve got to be more aggressive. We’ve got to pick it up.”

Houston made 17 of their 50 three-point attempts, while the Warriors shot just eight of 33 from downtown, with Curry making just four of his 14 attempts.

In Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series and move Milwaukee within one victory from their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000-2001.