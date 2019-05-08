Milan revive top-four hopes with bad-tempered victory

AFP, MILAN, Italy

AC Milan on Monday revived their UEFA Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Bologna as tempers flared, with three players sent off and a bust-up between French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and coach Gennaro Gattuso on the sidelines.

Gattuso’s side moved back into fifth place — three points behind Atalanta BC, who occupy the final Champions League berth — with three games left to play this season.

Milan had dropped out of the European places after a draw against Parma and loss to Torino, but now move level on points with AS Roma, who are sixth.

Champions Juventus and SSC Napoli are already assured of a Champions League spot next season, but the battle for the final two berths remains tight with Inter on 63 points, followed by Atalanta (62), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).

“These are important points, we’re right there now for the Champions League,” said Gattuso, whose side are targeting a return to the elite European competition for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Spanish winger Suso opened the scoring for Milan on 37 minutes with the game springing to life in the second half as Fabio Borini tapped in the second on 67 minutes.

Bologna’s Mattia Destro pulled one back on 72 minutes, with Milan playing the final quarter of an hour a man down after midfielder Lucas Paquet was sent off for arguing with the referee.

In a nervy finale, the visitors finished the game with nine men with Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks both sent off late.

The absence of the pair could prove costly for Bologna, just five points above the relegation zone, as they need points next week against Parma before their final two games against SS Lazio and Napoli.

There was also drama early when Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia picked up an injury 25 minutes into the game at the San Siro with the Milan coach asking on-loan Chelsea player Bakayoko to start warming up.

Bakayoko — on the bench after arriving late for training — started to warm up without enthusiasm to the fury of Gattuso, who instead asked another substitute, Jose Mauri, to come on.

Gattuso and Bakayoko were caught on camera exchanging insults, with the French player twice saying: “Fuck off, man,” and the coach replying: “I’ll see you later.”

“I don’t want to talk about that here, but in the dressing room, with my words, which I cannot use on television,” Gattuso said.

“I waited seven, eight minutes and he still hadn’t put on his shin guards, so I chose Jose Mauri. I have 27 players, we wear a glorious jersey,” the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner said. “Anyone can tell me to get lost on the touchline, but we’ll then meet in a room eye to eye and see. The priority is Milan. We have to focus on the victory and not waste time on other things. At the end of the season, we will see who has behaved well and who behaved badly.”

Bakayoko joined the club on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy for 35 million euros (US$39 million), but has been the subject of racist chanting this season several times, notably from Lazio supporters.