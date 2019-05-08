Kompany fires City back to top

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday led the tributes to Vincent Kompany after the Belgian’s thunderous strike earned a nervy 1-0 win over Leicester City to move the English champions to within one win of retaining the Premier League title.

Manchester City moved back one point clear of Liverpool, despite not being at their fluent best as centerback Kompany unleashed a long-range shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time.

Guardiola’s men would become the first side in a decade to retain the title at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as long as they match or better the Reds’ result at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kompany, who has endured terrible luck with injuries in the past few seasons, was in tears as he led a lap of honor with his children to mark the club’s final home game of the season and could have played for the last time at the Etihad Stadium with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

“There are players that help us to be where we are right now,” Guardiola said. “Vincent is one of them. When is fit, he is an incredible central defender. He is beloved, he is a leader. I’m happy for him, for the club, for everybody.”

After edging past Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday, Liverpool, who have not won the league since 1989-1990, were left praying that former manager Brendan Rodgers could do them a favor at the Etihad.

Leicester’s marked improvement since Rodgers took charge in February was on show in an impressive display from the visitors as the champions were made to sweat, but just got over the line for a vital three points.

Guardiola admitted he had urged Kompany not to shoot as he lined up his first goal from outside the penalty area since he was playing for Hamburg SV in 2007.

“It’s not about the amount of goals you score, it’s about when you score them. Today it was necessary,” Kompany said. “Every step in the last four months was significant. Liverpool keep making the steps and now we have a final to play in Brighton. Nothing is won yet.”

City have now won 13 consecutive league games to overhaul a seven-point deficit at the top of the table in January and Guardiola claimed it is his side that have had to play under pressure, despite Liverpool’s 29-year wait to win the title.

“It was outstanding the way we played in the second half. The character, the personality, knowing how difficult it is,” Guardiola said. “Right now, Liverpool play without pressure. We have the pressure, we know we can lose it because it is in our hands.”

Guardiola’s men have now scored 157 goals this season, but there will not be a more spectacular or unexpected one than that which could deliver the title.

Kompany looked short of options as he strode forward, before unleashing a rocket of a shot that arrowed into the top corner.

“At the end of the season we are going to talk to him,” Guardiola said about whether Kompany would be handed a new deal. “He is an incredible human being. He helped me a lot since I’ve been here. Always we can count on him for his personality.”

Leicester still had a huge chance to answer Liverpool’s prayers three minutes from time, but against his former club Kelechi Iheanacho shot wide with just Ederson to beat and a titanic tussle for the title remains in City’s hands heading into the final day.

“He should score, I’ve said that to him afterwards,” Rodgers said. “We didn’t have many chances, but the one that came, he’s got to score that.”