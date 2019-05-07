Parayko delivers stunning blow, Blues force Game 7

AP, DALLAS

Colton Parayko on Sunday was shooting to score for the St Louis Blues and he delivered a stunning blow to the Dallas Stars even without getting the puck in the net.

Parayko’s hard shot from the slot hit Ben Bishop’s left shoulder, knocking the goalie on his back and deflecting the puck to deep in the circle. Alexander Steen took a shot from there that was redirected by Jaden Schwartz over the still laid-out goalie in a 4-1 victory to force Game 7 in their NHL Western Conference semi-final series.

“That’s a hard shot. A really hard shot. Shoot the puck, right? It’s a great play by [Steen] to put it right back on the net,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “Great job Schwartzy. He’s been around that all series long and keeps getting rewarded.”

Schwartz’s eighth goal of the playoffs with 12 minutes, 23 seconds left made it 3-1 and was the first of two goals by the Blues in a 33-second span.

Bishop was tended to by a trainer and initially stayed in the game, but a switch was made soon after when Sammy Blais got a slap-shot past him.

“When you’re right there in the slot, you’re going to try to shoot to score,” Parayko said. “Obviously, I just try to get it around that first guy and find a corner... I’m never out there to hurt anybody.”

Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Bishop was fine, adding that he had stayed in the game before Anton Khodobin got his first action of the post-season.

While St Louis maintained possession of the puck while Bishop was down, Stars defenseman John Klingberg thought there should have been a whistle to stop play.

“We can’t change anything right now,” Klingberg said. “We didn’t play good enough to win. It’s not like we’re focusing on that right now.”

Blues coach Craig Berube said officials “don’t blow the whistle when you have possession... His mask was still on, so that’s the reason.”

Pietrangelo scored only 63 seconds into the game and David Perron also had a goal for the Blues, who are on home ice for the deciding game today.

St Louis rookie goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots, allowing only a power-play goal by Tyler Seguin in the first period.

Bishop, who went into the game with a .936 save percentage in the playoffs, allowed four goals on 20 shots. Khodobin had five saves in the final 12 minutes.