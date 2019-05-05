SPORTS BRIFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TOUCH RUGBY

Taiwan lose to Germany

Taiwan yesterday completed their first international assignment at the Touch World Cup in Malaysia with a narrow loss in their playoff match against Germany. The mixed open squad went down 7-8 to their European opponents, with Tim Crean, Liao Shou-chien, Senen Fernandes and Chang Shing-wen crossing once each, and Sebastian Town getting a hat-trick. Town topped the touchdown count for Taiwan with nine across the week-long tournament, while Chang was the top female touchdown scorer with three. At the top end of the competition, Australia and New Zealand dominated, with Australia winning the men’s 45s, the men’s 35s, the women’s 35s, the mixed 30s and the men’s 30s. New Zealand won the men’s 50s, the men’s 40s and the women’s 27s. In the elite grades, Australia won the mixed open 7-6, the women’s open 10-2 and the men’s open 4-3, all against New Zealand.

SOCCER

Ronaldo thanks ‘loving’ fans

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday said that his decision to open a hair transplant clinic in Madrid was his way of thanking “the people who love me” after spending the best part of a decade at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old Portuguese star’s hair implant center in the Spanish capital opened its doors in March, even though he has been a Juventus player since last year. “The Spanish people treated me well, I wanted to thank them by giving them work,” Ronaldo told newspaper El Pais. “I know that the people love me, they know that I gave a lot to the club [Real Madrid] and that they also gave me a lot.” Ronaldo, who won two La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles with Real, said that he has not ruled out becoming a coach when his playing days are over, but still has his critics to defy. “I see football as a mission: to be on the field, to win, to improve; I feel extra pressure, people always judge, they say it’s over, that I’m 33, 34 or 35, and I should stop,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner added.

SOCCER

Ronaldinho raps about graft

Brazil’s Ronaldinho has found a second calling after retiring from professional soccer: rapper. The former Brazil national and Barcelona megastar — full name Ronaldinho Gaucho — has released a song with Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo decrying corruption in their country. The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner appears in a video, recorded in a studio, wearing a black beret and a white tank top emblazoned with the image of Saint George slaying a dragon. Halfway through the duet, he plays drums, then breaks out in a 30-second rap solo. “Love is our game, from start to finish, in my heart there are no longer enemies,” he raps. He then asks the armor-clad Christian saint to slay “the dragon of greed” and corruption, while a chorus bemoans the squandering of public funds to the detriment of “schools and hospitals.” This is not the first musical outing for Ronaldinho, 39, who hung up his soccer cleats in January last year. He has also performed with Tunisian rapper K2rhym, and was featured in the official song for last year’s FIFA World Cup performed by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi. Ronaldinho even made a surprise appearance playing drums at the World Cup closing ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.