Hurricanes win 5-2 to complete series sweep of Islanders

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina

Teuvo Teravainen and Greg McKegg on Friday night scored 66 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-2 to complete a sweep of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Teravainen and linemate Sebastian Aho each finished with a goal and an assist, while captain Justin Williams and rookie star Andrei Svechnikov each added insurance goals. Goalie Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in his second career playoff start.

The Hurricanes — who went a decade between playoff berths — earned the first four-game sweep in franchise history and have reached the Eastern Conference final in each of their past four post-season appearances since 2002. They are also unbeaten in five home playoff games.

Now the Hurricanes — after winning six straight and eight of nine — have some time to heal before they face the Columbus-Boston winner.

Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal and Brock Nelson added a late goal for the Islanders, who managed just five goals in the series and were swept for the first time since the Rangers did it in the first round in 1994.

Robin Lehner started in goal, but was pulled in favor of backup Thomas Greiss after the bang-bang goals by Teravainen and McKegg early in the second period made it 3-1.

Lehner and Greiss each finished with eight saves.

STARS 2, BLUES 1

In St Louis, Missouri, Jason Spezza scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves as Dallas took a 3-2 lead in their NHL Western Conference semi-final series.

Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who can advance with a win in Game 6 at home today.

Jaden Schwartz scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, including stops on three breakaways in the first 4 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period to keep it a one-goal game at the time.