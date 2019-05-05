Ryu So-yeon takes one-stroke lead after tough round at Mediheal Championship

AP, DALY CITY, California

Ryu So-yeon on Friday afternoon shot a two-under 70 at difficult Lake Merced to take a one-stroke lead over follow South Korean player Kim Sei-young and American Ryann O’Toole in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Tied for the first-round lead with Ji Eun-hee and Anne van Dam after a 67, Ryu chipped in for birdie from the fringe on the par-three 12th, but gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-four 16th after advancing a chip from deep rough only to the fringe.

“It was just a grinding day,” Ryu said. “And I just grinded and grinded and grinded... I was pretty mentally tough.”

Ryu was at seven-under 137 on the tree-lined course with tricky greens made tougher with shifting wind.

“It would feel like the wind was strong into it, then all of a sudden it stopped,” Ryu said. “So, I guess pin position and wind direction made it really tough to play today, but I shot two-under par, never complain about that.”

She has six LPGA Tour victories, winning major titles in the 2011 US Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration.

“I always just keep telling myself: ‘You’ve done it enough, you’ve done it enough to know how to do it, so you can do it,’” Ryu said.

O’Toole birdied her final three holes in the afternoon in a bogey-free 65, matching the best score of the first two days.

“I probably struck it the best I had all year yesterday and I just couldn’t buy a putt,” O’Toole said. “And then today I just struck it even better and a little closer even, and stayed patient and just collected birdies along the way.”

Kim had a bogey-free 66, playing through back pain. The South Korean closed her afternoon round with a birdie on the par-five ninth.

“I’m putting well and second shot, drive, tee shot, this course is really important tee shot,” Kim said. “I’m very aggressive at play, but some hole I have to avoid the pin. That’s not my style, but I have to.”

Fellow South Koreans Ji (72), Inbee Park (69), Choi Na-yeon (67) and Choi He-yong (65) were two strokes back at five-under with Englishwoman Charley Hull (70).

“I know the greens get a little bit bumpy with the poa annua,” Park said.

“But if you stay patient on these greens, I think you can score,” she added.

Van Dam had a 77 to drop into a tie for 31st at even-par. The long-hitting Dutchwoman had three bogeys and a double-bogey on her first seven holes on her second nine.

Minjee Lee, coming off a victory on Sunday last week in Los Angeles that moved her to No. 2 in the world, rebounded from an opening 76 with a 69 to reach one-over.

Defending champion Lydia Ko was two-over, following an opening 75 with a 71. She had won at Lake Merced in 2014 and 2015, when it hosted the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded an even-par 72 to slide to a share of ninth three strokes behind So, while Hsu Wei-ling’s second-round 73 left her in a tie for 67th on three-over and unlikely to make the projected cut at even-par.

Additional reporting by staff writer