Hebert’s ‘crazy’ back nine lifts him to lead in China

AFP, SHENZHEN, China

France’s Benjamin Hebert yesterday carded a “crazy” back nine in 28 shots to seize control of the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen as overnight leader Wu Ashun wobbled.

The Frenchman, who had started on nine-under after his first two rounds, seemed out of sorts as he reached the turn at even-par for the day after a bogey at the ninth and was six shots adrift of Wu.

However, three birdies in the next four holes moved him up the leaderboard before a spectacular birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie finish saw him open a three-stroke advantage at Genzon Golf Club.

“That’s golf. What a crazy game!” he told AFP. “I played very badly in the front nine. I didn’t feel very well in my swing.”

“I just tried to keep focused on what I’m doing and I found my rhythm so I’m happy,” he added.

The best-of-the-week round of eight-under 64 took the 32-year-old to 17-under par for the tournament.

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen, who shot 65, and Jorge Campillo (68), last week’s winner in Morocco, were sharing second on 14-under.

“I have been patient, I was patient all day today and I’ll try to keep up tomorrow,” Korhonen said. “It might be a wet day, so patience will be the key once again.”

In-form Campillo won on the European Tour for the first time a week ago and is firmly in the hunt for back-to-back triumphs.

“I hope to use my experience from last week to win,” Campillo said. “But if Benjamin plays like he did today, then it’s tough. Hopefully I have a chance.”

Hebert will today seek his maiden European Tour victory when he goes out in the final group with Korhonen and Campillo at 9:21am in an early start forced by the threat of storms later in the day.

“It’s my first time leading after 54 holes and we’ll see,” Hebert said. “It’s going to be a very early start, so hopefully we’ll have some good conditions.”

Wu’s hunt for a second Volvo China Open crown had started brilliantly with a tap-in birdie after almost holing his approach shot to the first.

He made further gains at the eighth and the 10th, and at that stage looked untouchable as his lead extended to four shots.

However, a wayward tee shot on the par-three 12th produced his first blemish when he failed to get up and down, and it precipitated a run of four consecutive bogeys as his lead evaporated to the groans of the huge home galleries tracking his every move.

“I don’t understand how I got those four bogeys,” Wu said. “I hit some really bad tee shots, making it tough for myself to save par after that.”

Wu did birdie the 16th and was still in the hunt after an even-par third round 72 left him on 13-under, four behind Hebert.

Former Ryder Cup star Victor Dubuisson was in sole possession of fifth after a third successive 68 took him to 12-under-par.

The Frenchman is to go out in the penultimate three-ball on Sunday alongside Wu and Spain’s Nacho Elvira, who was on 11-under.

Shenzhen teenager Kuang Yang made headlines on Friday, when he became the second-youngest player in European Tour history to make the cut. The 14-year-old amateur followed up his two opening rounds of 71 with a 69 to finish at five-under-par after three rounds.

Another home hero, world No. 39 Li Haotong, recovered from a sloppy 73 on day two with a fine 66 that got him to 10-under.