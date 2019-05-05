Leganes win, deal blow to Sevilla’s European hopes

Reuters, BARCELONA

CD Leganes on Friday dented Sevilla’s bid to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 away win in La Liga.

Victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ensured that the visitors are safe from relegation while helping Getafe, fourth, and Valencia, sixth, in their bid to finish in the top four ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla.

Leganes broke the deadlock after eight minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri scooped an effort into the top corner from just inside the box.

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite doubled the visitors’ lead after Sevilla failed to clear a long throw in the box.

Leganes nearly scored again straight after halftime, with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik making a good save to deny Juanfran.

With Sevilla struggling badly, Leganes wrapped up their impressive triumph when Braithwaite teed up Oscar Rodriguez for the third.

Getafe can move three points clear of Sevilla, who have 55 points from 36 games, if they beat Girona today, while Valencia can pull level with Joaquin Caparros’s side with a win at Sociedad Deportiva Huesca.

“In the second half, without improving much, it is true that we tried to score, but we were against the clock,” Caparros said.

“They were comfortable, they do what they do very well and it’s a pity, because we lost a good opportunity,” he said. “A defeat is never good, but with how little there is to go, it’s hard; we’ll fight for the six points and compete until the end.”