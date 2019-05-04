Home / Sports
Sat, May 04, 2019 - Page 16　

Konta beats Hsieh in quarter-finals of Grand Prix de SAR

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwanese second seed Hsieh Su-wei’s bid for a first title of the season was ended on Thursday by her nemesis, Johanna Konta, who rallied from a set down to advance to the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem semi-finals in Rabat, Morocco.

World No. 24 Hsieh got off to a flying start, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set, but the British world No. 47 fought back to force a tiebreaker.

The Taiwanese raced to a 6-0 lead and allowed Konta only one point in the decider to claim the first set.

A tight second set was won by Konta, who converted her fourth set point after the pair had traded breaks of serve.

The deciding set followed a similar pattern. Konta broke to lead 5-3, before Hsieh broke straight back.

However, the Briton was not to be denied and a Hsieh double fault handed her three match points, which she converted to claim a 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-4 victory in just short of 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Konta failed to save any of the four break points she faced, but she converted six of 14 and hit 48 winners to improve her career record over Hsieh to 5-2, including victories in their past four meetings.

Konta was due to face Ajla Tomljanovic in the semi-finals after the Australian fourth seed cruised past Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari upset top seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) to set up a semi-final against Alison van Uytvanck after the eighth seed rallied from a set down to defeat fellow Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour, 38 minutes.

