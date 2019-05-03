Falcao salvages a draw for Monaco with late double

AP, PARIS

Radamel Falcao on Wednesday rescued struggling AS Monaco in Ligue 1 with two second-half goals in a 2-2 draw at Stade Rennais.

It could prove a vital point, as Monaco moved up to 16th place and four points outside the relegation zone with four games left.

Rennes on Saturday last week won a dramatic Coupe de France final, beating Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shoot-out after coming back from 2-0 midway through the first half.

Rennes raced to a 2-0 lead after nine minutes, slicing open Monaco’s defense with ease through quick moves, both finished off by Adrien Hunou.

However, Monaco hit back through Falcao’s diving header in the 69th and superb scissor-kick volley six minutes later.

It increased the veteran Colombian striker’s league tally to 14 goals in a difficult season that has seen Monaco twice change coach.

Monaco still have a difficult end to the league campaign, with fourth-placed AS Saint-Etienne visiting on Sunday and tough trips to Nimes Olympique and local rivals OGC Nice to follow after that.

Rennes are in 11th place and have qualified for the UEFA Europa League thanks to their Coupe de France win.