Cheats in Chinese marathons run rampant, harm sport

AFP, SHANGHAI

Dozens have taken shortcuts while one hopped on a bike — cheating by Chinese marathon runners has become so rampant that there are warnings that it is harming the country’s reputation.

Running has taken off in China with competitors wearing the latest trendy gear, and boasting of their achievements on social media or on job applications to boost their employment prospects.

However, race organizers are struggling to keep up with a growing number of attempts — some laughably audacious — to break the rules.

The Chinese Athletic Association issued lifetime bans to three runners who cheated at the prestigious Boston Marathon in April.

Two of them presented forged certificates to fraudulently reach the strict entry standard, while the third gave his number bib to someone else to run for him.

Their behavior “had a negative impact on China in the [international] community,” the association said in a statement.

An official with the association’s marathon department, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the association was investigating cases of cheating at other marathons in China.

A Chinese sports travel agency charged runners 50,000 yuan (US$7,422) to register them for Boston, including allegedly arranging bogus certificates proving that they had achieved fast enough times in other races to qualify, China National Radio reported.

Some cheats have not been so subtle.

A woman was filmed in March riding a green rental bike in the Xuzhou International Marathon in eastern China and at a half-marathon in Shenzhen in November last year, more than 250 runners cheated, including many who took shortcuts.

Traffic cameras caught participants darting from one side of the road to the other.

The Beijing government is encouraging long-distance running as part of a broader fitness campaign.

In 2011, there were just 22 marathons, half-marathons or other running events in China, but that rocketed to about 1,500 last year, the association said.

Chinese media have said that “marathon fever,” especially among the middle class, means that some events are disorganized or unregulated — and vulnerable to cheating.

The association, which in December last year issued regulations aimed at cleaning up the sport, declined to say how many Chinese runners have broken the rules.

However, association vice president Yu Hongchen told the China Daily: “Chinese marathon development has encountered many difficulties, the first of which is the lack of a marathon culture and awareness of the rules.”

That “lack of a culture” means that some people — eager to show off to friends or prospective bosses — are woefully underprepared for the grueling demands of runnnig in a marathon.

The International Association of Athletics Federations, the world governing body, endorsed January’s Xiamen Marathon as one of its “Gold Label” road races, but that did not prevent at least five people from cheating, one of whom sported a mocked-up bib.

The federation declined to comment, despite repeated requests.

Chinese runners were not the only ones seeking to gain an unfair advantage, Association of International Marathons and Distance Races president Paco Borao said.

“It is true that some nationalities — from the Mediterranean area, Africa, South America, China — are areas where cheating seems to be a national sport and people enjoy testing organizations,” he said. “China is part of such a group, but not a special concern.”