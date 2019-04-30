SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TOUCH RUGBY

Taiwan have tough start

Taiwan endured two hidings on the first day of competition at the Touch World Cup in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, losing to the powerful New Zealand and also being hammered by China. Taiwan, making their first appearance at a world cup, lost 19-0 in their first match against the Kiwis and 15-3 to China. Taiwan player Tim Crean — who crossed the line against China along with Liao Shou-chien and Sebastian Town — said a touchdown was a “silver lining on a disappointing result” against their cross-strait rivals. Taiwan sent one team to the week-long event, who are in the Mixed Open grade, meaning they have three males and three female players on the field at a time.

TENNIS

Kvitova defeats Kontaveit

Petra Kvitova on Sunday beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart, Germany. Kvitova saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker. “I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job,” Kvitova said.

TENNIS

Thiem wins Barcelona Open

Dominic Thiem capped an impressive week to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday, securing his second title of the year. The fifth-ranked Austrian beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0. Thiem did not lose a set all week. “Winning this means a lot to me, because it’s such a traditional and special tournament,” Thiem said. “Only great players have won here. Rafa[el Nadal] has won it 11 times and it means a lot that [Thomas] Muster won it twice. It’s a big moment for me.” Medvedev started well by taking a 3-0 lead with an early break in the first set, but he was never in contention again after Thiem took control of a match that lasted just over an hour.

CRICKET

England remove Hales

Alex Hales will not play in the Cricket World Cup next month after being removed from all of England’s squads for the international season. The England and Wales Cricket Board said that the decision was based on “creating the right environment within the team and ensuring that there are no unnecessary distractions.” Hales has recently been suspended for an undisclosed off-field incident.

SOCCER

Josef Sural dies in crash

Czech international Josef Sural has died of injuries he sustained in a minibus crash while returning with teammates from a match in southern Turkey, his Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor said yesterday. The club’s chairman said that the crash occurred after both the drivers on the bus fell asleep. “Czech player Josef Sural who was seriously injured after an accident involving a private minibus carrying seven of our footballers after an away game at Kayseri could not be saved despite all of the hospital’s efforts,” the club said on Twitter. The six other players were injured, but not seriously in the crash, close to the southern town of Alanya, state news agency Anadolu said. One of the drivers has been taken into custody and Turkish authorities launched an investigation into the accident, Anadolu reported. Sural, who was 28, had also played for Czech sides Brno, Slovan Liberec and Sparta Prague, as well as for his country.