Mercedes’ Bottas first and Hamilton second in Baku

AP, BAKU

It is beginning to look a lot like 2016 in Formula One. Just much friendlier.

When Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, it was the fourth Mercedes one-two in as many races, the best start to a season by a two-car team in F1 history. Ferrari can barely keep up.

It has been three years since the title was previously decided between Mercedes teammates. Back then, Nico Rosberg bested Hamilton in a titanic on-track clash that became a bitter personal feud.

This time, Hamilton and Bottas are full of praise — so far — for each other’s driving.

“Today he was very fair in giving me space and after that he was faultless, so he truly deserved the win,” Hamilton said of the man who leads him in the standings by one point. “It’s going to take some really great performances from both of us to outperform each other and that’s how it should be.”

When they qualified on the front row, Hamilton said he and Bottas talked over “like gentlemen” how best to fight for the lead without risking a collision or handing Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel an overtaking opportunity.

If anything, he was “too friendly” to Bottas at turn one, Hamilton said — a far cry from the collisions and recriminations of 2016.

Bottas is in the form of his life, with two of his five career wins coming this season.

“It obviously means a lot. It’s incredible as a team the kind of level we are performing at now,” Bottas said. “It’s only my fifth win, so of course it feels great.”

Vettel, second to Hamilton in the championship in 2017 and last year, was third as Ferrari failed to challenge Mercedes on a track that had been widely considered to favor the Italian team.

“It was never really working. I was uncomfortable, inconsistent, I couldn’t get a feel for the car,” Vettel said of his early stint on soft tires.

Later in the race, “we had some pace to at least go with them, sometimes put a bit of pressure,” but Bottas and Hamilton already had a comfortable lead, he said.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc took fifth for Ferrari after a crash in qualifying left him starting eighth before he fought through the field.

Leclerc also claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap.