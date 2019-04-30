Technology helps Man City’s title quest

AP, BURNLEY, England

Cruelly denied by the video assistant referee in their agonizing Champions League exit, Manchester City relied on technology to keep their Premier League title charge on course on Sunday.

City scraped past Burnley 1-0 thanks to a scruffy strike by Sergio Aguero that needed the confirmation of goal-line technology.

The distance over the line? Less than 3cm.

The nervy wait before referee Paul Tierney awarded the goal was in keeping with a tense match at Turf Moor that ended with City having six defenders on the field — including four centerbacks — and under instructions from Pep Guardiola to “get it in the corner.”

A win by any fashion is gratefully received by City as they look to stay ahead of Liverpool in the two-team title race that looks set to go to the final weekend.

With their 12th straight victory in the league, City — seeking to retain the title for the first time — moved one point clear of Liverpool with two games left. Their final two games are at home to Leicester City and away to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Liverpool still have to face Newcastle United away and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

SERIE A

AFP, ROME

Torino on Sunday claimed a first Serie A victory over AC Milan in 18 years as the race for Champions League places in Italy took a dramatic twist.

Goals from Andrea Belotti and Alex Berenguer gave Torino a 2-0 win in a game that also saw Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli sent off late on.

Torino moved into sixth place, two points behind AS Roma, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

Defeat for Milan meant they have slipped to seventh, currently out of even the Europa League spots.

SS Lazio kept their hopes of Champions League soccer alive after Felipe Caicedo’s early brace saw them to a 2-1 win against UC Sampdoria, while Dries Mertens moved level with Diego Maradona in SSC Napoli’s all-time Serie A scoring list after bagging his 81st league strike in their 2-0 win at Frosinone.

LIGUE 1

AP, PARIS

Lille OSC on Sunday routed Nimes Olympique 5-0 in Ligue 1 to strengthen their grip on second place and automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

After former France forward Loic Remy put Lille ahead in the 51st minute, forward Jonathan Bamba headed in the second goal and defender Zeki Celik made it 3-0 before top scorer Nicolas Pepe grabbed his 20th league goal of the season. Portuguese forward Rui Fonte scored late with his first of the campaign.

Lille are six points ahead of third-place Olympique Lyonnais with four games remaining. Paris Saint-Germain are runaway leaders.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Real Madrid continued to struggle in away matches under coach Zinedine Zidane with a 1-0 defeat to second-to-last Rayo Vallecano de Madrid in La Liga action on Sunday, practically ending the team’s chances of catching Atletico Madrid for second place.

A day after seeing Barcelona clinch their second straight title and eighth in 11 seasons, Madrid stayed nine points behind Atletico with three rounds remaining.

Zidane was critical of his players.

“I’ll usually always defend my players, but not today,” he said. “We can’t play like that and I’m responsible as well. We didn’t do anything.”

“I’m upset because we didn’t send the right message. I’m responsible for it. We have to apologize to the fans and to the club,” he said.