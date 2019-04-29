SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TOUCH RUGBY

‘Flagless’ Taiwan to debut

Taiwan are to play their first World Cup match in Malaysia today, although the Federation of International Touch (FIT) had the nation flagless on its Web site as of press time last night after apparent interference from China. Taiwan initially had the Republic of China flag displayed ahead of their departure on Saturday for this week’s tournament, but comments on the Taipei Touch Association’s Facebook page indicated that it had been removed in “controversial” circumstances. The Taipei body is closely linked to the Chinese Taipei Touch Association, which runs the national game. Taiwan face New Zealand today at 2:55pm at the Taman Ekuestrian Putrajaya venue in Kuala Lumpur, with China their second opponents at 5:40pm. Pool play runs through Friday, with playoffs, semi-finals and finals on Saturday. Games are to be livestreamed on the FIT’s YouTube channel.

TENNIS

Thiem defeats Nadal

Dominic Thiem on Saturday defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semi-finals, becoming the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times. Thiem was to vie for his second title of the year yesterday in a final against Daniil Medvedev, who upset fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka withdraws

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka on Saturday withdrew from the Porsche Grand Prix semi-finals in Stuttgart, Germany, because of an abdominal injury. Osaka said she began to feel the injury before her quarter-final on Friday, when she came back from 5-1 down in the third set to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia. “I wanted to wait to see if I could play. I woke up today and I had to roll out of bed, then I decided I wasn’t able to play,” Osaka said. Her opponent, Anett Kontaveit, received a walkover into her fifth WTA final, which was to be played yesterday against Petra Kvitova, who beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-1.

RUGBY UNION

Jaguares outlast Brumbies

The Jaguares on Saturday survived a yellow card and several late onslaughts by the ACT Brumbies to win 20-15 in Buenos Aires and complete a Super Rugby hat-trick. Victory lifted the Argentine outfit five places to sixth in the combined Super Rugby standings.

ATHLETICS

Race organizers back down

Trieste half-marathon organizers, who were accused of racism when they refused to allow African runners to take part in their May 5 race, on Saturday backed down after a barrage of criticism over the decision. “After attracting a great deal of attention to a fundamental ethical subject, we will invite African athletes, contrary to what was announced,” said Fabio Carini, organizer of the race. “I acknowledge that we should have raised the issue differently and with a different timing and that’s what we will do. I regret the reactions to this decision and apologize to those people who have felt offended.” Carini had told Saturday’s edition of La Repubblica that the move only to allow European entries was to make a stand against the exploitation of African runners.