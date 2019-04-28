Taiwan win bronze at World Cheer Championships

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s cheerleading squad on Friday snagged a bronze medal in the World Cheerleading Championships’ coed premier division in the US.

After ranking first in the preliminary contest, Taiwan finished behind the US and Canada in the coed premier division, the top division in the tournament.

Although it is always an honor to win a medal, the team fell short of expectations, coach Liao Chih-hua said, adding that he hopes they would do better next year.

It was the ninth year competing in the World Cheerleading Championships for one of the team members, Wu Han-yin, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

The paper cited Wu as saying that she thinks about retiring after every competition, but has stuck with the team because she has a passion for cheerleading.

“There will be no ‘last year’ for me; I will go on fighting,” Wu was quoted as saying.

The championships are held annually by the International Cheer Union, the cheerleading world governing body.

Teams from more than 70 nations competed in several divisions in this year’s championships, which were held from Wednesday to Friday in Orlando, Florida.

Taiwan won a gold medal at the championships in 2015, and brought home five silvers and four bronzes in the following years.