SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

COPPA ITALIA

Atalanta, Lazio in final

Atalanta BC on Thursday reached their first final since 1996, as Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez scored in a 2-1 victory over six-time winners ACF Fiorentina. Their three away goals in the first leg that finished 3-3 in Florence, as well as the two efforts at home, were enough to qualify for the May 15 final, where they are to face SS Lazio. “It’s an enormous feeling. It was our idea, our objective, and when we eliminated Juve [Juventus], the trophy was all we were thinking of. We want to bring all of Bergamo to Rome,” captain Gomez told Rai Sport.

FORMULA E

Real-time game launched

The series yesterday trumpeted a breakthrough with the launch of the Virtually Live Ghost Racing game, enabling fans to compete against the drivers in real time on mobile devices. The game, free to download on iOS and Android, is to be operational from the eighth round of the season in Paris today. Formula E said that the game is the first of its kind and would revolutionize “fan participation and in-play options compared to other sporting disciplines.” The speed, positioning and movement of drivers on the track is mirrored identically in the game using timing data and hyper-realistic scenery. “Gamers will no longer be racing against an algorithm or computer, but live against the most competitive field in motorsport,” it said in a statement.

ATHLETICS

Farah embroiled in disputes

Mo Farah has been accused of taking part in two separate physical altercations at a hotel in Ethiopia, as a public feud between the four-time Olympic champion and retired distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie escalated on Thursday. On a second day of conflicting allegations, Farah was accused of fighting with other athletes in the hotel gym during his visit this year and assaulting a gym instructor there last year. The hotel is owned by Gebrselassie. The feud started when Farah on Wednesday announced that he was robbed while staying there last month and was “disappointed with Haile” because his staff did not take responsibility. One of the athletes involved in this year’s alleged fight, Sisay Tsegaye, said that he was punched by Farah, who accused others of copying his training regimes. However, Sisay disputed Gebrselassie’s claims that Farah also assaulted his wife, adding that he is now on good terms with Farah.

SOCCER

Sterling activism awarded

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been awarded the Integrity and Impact Award at this year’s BT Sport Industry Awards for speaking out on a range of social issues, including racism. Sterling this month said that more players need to speak out when they suffer racism to eradicate it from the game. The 24-year-old earlier this week also signed a manifesto in which he said that clubs should be handed automatic nine-point deductions and ordered to play three games behind closed doors if their supporters indulge in racist behavior. Dow Jones Sports Intelligence, founder of the award, congratulated Sterling for the impact his actions have had in addressing social issues. “He has given new confidence and a voice to other footballers and athletes to speak out when once they may not have done so,” Dow Jones head of sport Simon Greenberg said.