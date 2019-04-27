Spurs bounce back to force Game 7

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The San Antonio Spurs were not about to go quietly in their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets, delivering a dominating 120-103 win on Thursday to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

The Spurs kept their post-season alive by shooting and rebounding their way to victory in Game 6 at home after losing two straight in the series.

“We had to come out aggressive,” the Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan said. “At halftime we discussed how we were getting outrebounded and we tried to buckle down and did a better job in the second half. Everybody fell in line.”

Game 7 is to be today in Denver, Colorado, where the second-seeded Nuggets had the best home record in the NBA in the regular season.

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and DeRozan added 25 points for the Spurs, who were the better team off the bench and down the stretch.

Rudy Gay added 19 points for the Spurs. Derrick White and Bryn Forbes scored 13 and 12 points respectively for San Antonio, the seventh seeds in the West.

“Rudy Gay off the bench was a huge factor,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “You knew at some point he was going to make an imprint on the series and he did tonight in a big way.”

Nikola Jokic scored 43 points to set a Nuggets’ franchise playoff record in the loss, a career high for the Serb star. Jokic also grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded nine assists.

Malone said that they were hampered by too many turnovers.

“It was turnovers for us and it was offensive rebounds for them. And just no defense. The attention to detail was not there tonight and we have to be much better next game,” he said.

Denver survived the Spurs’ quick start and came back in the second quarter to take a brief 50-47 lead.

San Antonio led by five points to start the fourth, but scored the first eight points of the period to compile a 98-85 lead.

A three-pointer by Forbes as the shot clock ran down with 7 minutes, 28 seconds to play capped a 15-2 run and pushed the Spurs’ lead to 105-87, and Denver never got closer than 15 points the remainder of the game.

“We had a lot of people have good games tonight,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “The Nuggets have had that pretty regularly.”