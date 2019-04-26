Lazio blast media after fans display Mussolini banner

AFP, ROME

SS Lazio attacked the media’s “simplistic tendency” to blame all of the club’s fans for neo-fascist incidents, after a pro-Benito Mussolini banner was displayed before repeated racist chants were reportedly heard during Wednesday’s Coppa Italia game against AC Milan.

Their faces masked by a long banner reading “Honor to Benito Mussolini,” a group sang fascist songs and performed the Nazi salute near Rome’s Piazzale Loreto, where the Italian dictator’s body was strung up in 1945, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

A short video circulating on social media showed the group holding up the banner, signed “IRR” in a reference to the Irriducibili — Lazio’s hardcore “ultra” supporters who have a long history of hard-right politics.

Lazio’s 1-0 win was then overshadowed by the racist abuse of Milan players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie.

“SS Lazio clearly distance ourselves from behavior and demonstrations that do not in any way correspond to the values of sport that this club has promoted and supported for 119 years,” the club said in a statement.

“Lazio also reject and contest the simplistic tendency of the media to consider the entire Lazio fan base responsible for the actions of a few isolated elements, for motivation that has nothing to do with passion for sport,” it said.

“The club has always fought for the respect of law and fairness in behavior,” it added.

Authorities reportedly identified 22 people responsible for the Mussolini banner.

A Serie A clash between Milan and Lazio at the San Siro earlier this month finished with Milan 1-0 winners and scuffles on the pitch after the home players held up the shirt of Lazio player Francesco Acerbi to their own fans like a trophy.