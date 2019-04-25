Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point

AFP, WATFORD, England

Southampton striker Shane Long on Tuesday scored the fastest goal in Premier League history after netting just 7.69 seconds into his side’s 1-1 draw at Watford, who snatched a point thanks to Andre Gray’s late equalizer.

Long’s record-breaking goal came immediately after the kickoff when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster.

The 32-year-old’s effort surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

“It’s a record, is it?” Long told Sky Sports News with a grin after the game. “Straight from the kickoff we wanted to put them under pressure; 99 times out of 100 you block it and it doesn’t work, but this time it did.”

Long’s historic goal, just his fourth this season, did not prove to be the winner at Vicarage Road after Gray’s 90th-minute equalizer for the FA Cup finalists, but nonetheless moved them six points from the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

“It’s nice to have a record like that, but it would have been nicer if it was the winning goal,” Long added.

King was watching Tottenham’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion — which Spurs won 1-0, keeping them on track for a top-four finish — when he discovered that his 19-year record had been broken.

The strains of Elton John’s Rocket Man had barely finished booming over the loudspeakers when Long gave Southampton liftoff.

The goal actually came from Watford’s kickoff, as Roberto Pereyra played the ball from the center circle back to Cathcart about 40 yards from his own goal.

As the centerback attempted to clear upfield, Long charged it down and raced through before lifting in his landmark goal.

However, Southampton could not hang on and Gray late on swept home from close range to lift Watford up to seventh.