Klingberg nets late as the Dallas Stars eliminate Predators

AP, DALLAS

With a chance to clinch a playoff series at home for the first time in 11 years, the Dallas Stars needed overtime again. They did not need quite as many this time and will not have to go back to Music City.

John Klingberg on Monday scored from the left circle 17 minutes, 2 seconds into overtime after a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov as the Stars beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 to wrap up their first-round Western Conference playoff series in six games.

“We wanted to close it out today and don’t have to deal with going back there,” said Klingberg, whose first goal of the playoffs came after five assists. “We treated it like a Game 7.”

The last time the Stars clinched a playoff series on home ice was in 2008, when they needed four overtimes for a 2-1 win over San Jose in a second-round series.

“To do it in overtime in that fashion, what an exciting time for our fans,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “They were loud and brought a lot of extra energy for us in overtime.”

The Stars, with rookie coach Jim Montgomery, won three consecutive games to close out the Predators.

Dallas play St Louis in the second round of the playoffs, just like their previous post-season appearance three years ago.

The Blues, who have home-ice advantage this time, won that 2016 series with a Game 7 win in Dallas.

Ben Bishop, Vezina Trophy finalist, had a playoff career-high 47 saves for the Stars.

“Obviously, our best player once again is Bish. He’s just keeping us in the game,” Klingberg said.

“We slowly, second period, third period and overtime got better and better,” Montgomery said.

Pekka Rinne also set a career best by stopping 49 shots in his 89th career playoff game.

HURRICANES 5, CAPITALS 2

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina

Justin Williams earned another chance to live up to his nickname. The rest of the Carolina Hurricanes are not yet ready to end their first playoff appearance in a decade.

Jordan Staal on Monday scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals to force Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Williams scored an insurance goal seconds after the Capitals had the tying goal disallowed. Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen also scored, Dougie Hamilton added an empty-netter and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

The Hurricanes scored three third-period goals in bouncing back from a 6-0 rout in Game 5 and prolonging their first playoff appearance in a decade by one game at least.

“We answered the bell,” said Williams, known as “Mr Game 7” for his NHL-record 14 points in those games, plus his record-tying seven goals and his teams’ 7-1 record in them.

“I said at the start of the series that if they’re going to knock us out, we’re not going to do it easy,” he said. “We’re not going to let it be easy on them. Let’s go play another game.”

Game 7 is in Washington today. The winners play the New York Islanders in the second round.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the third straight game, Brett Connolly also netted and Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots for the Capitals.