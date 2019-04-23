Smoak leads Blue Jays in 3-0 sweep of Athletics

AP, OAKLAND, California

The Oakland Athletics on Sunday caught Justin Smoak early, ending a wild sequence that began with another eye-popping play by center fielder Ramon Laureano, but the Athletics could not totally stop Smoak and the Toronto Blue Jays, who finished off a three-game sweep with a 5-4 victory.

On a day when both starting pitchers needed to leave early with ailments, Laureano showed off the most impressive toss.

Smoak led off the second inning with a single and Teoscar Hernandez followed with a long drive to center. Laureano made his way back to the wall and reached high to make the catch.

The strong-armed Laureano, who has already nailed several runners this season, quickly recovered and aimed to get the retreating Smoak, unleashing a throw from the edge of the warning track.

The peg sailed far over the head of first baseman Kendrys Morales and carried into the expansive foul territory at the Coliseum, one-hopping to near the dugout.

Smoak tried to advance on the overthrow, but was caught at second base by catcher Nick Hundley.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez was pulled after four innings because of a broken fingernail, a problem that has plagued him in the past.

Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson (3-1) sprained his left ankle coming off the mound trying to field Randal Grichuk’s single in the third inning.

Oakland were swept at home by Toronto for the first time since 1993 after winning all seven games against the Blue Jays last season.

Toronto posted their first road sweep of at least three games since 2015. The Blue Jays went 1-5 on their first road trip earlier this season.

Daniel Hudson (1-1) retired five batters. Ken Giles got four outs for his seventh save.

The Athletics scored three runs in the eighth and had two on with one out in the ninth before Giles struck out Josh Phegley and got Robbie Grossman to pop out.

Freddy Galvis added two hits and Alen Hanson singled, scored and had an RBI in his first game in the leadoff spot for Toronto.

Also on Sunday, it was:

‧ Braves 11, Indians 5

‧ Rangers 11, Astros 10

‧ Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

‧ Yankees 7, Royals 6 (10)

‧ Dodgers 6, Brewers 5

‧ Red Sox 4, Rays 3 (11)

‧ Padres 4, Reds 3

‧ Angels 8, Mariners 6

‧ Nationals 5, Marlins 0

‧ Rockies 4, Phillies 1

‧ Twins 4, Orioles 3

‧ Giants 3, Pirates 2

‧ Tigers 4, White Sox 3