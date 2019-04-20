SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

TENNIS

Nadal, Djokovic advance

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic turned in impressive displays to reach the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday. Nadal, chasing a record-extending 12th Monte Carlo title, broke Grigor Dimitrov’s serve on four occasions to defeat the Bulgarian 6-4, 6-1. After recovering from two break points down in his opening service game, Nadal attacked Dimitrov’s backhand with power and precision to move into a 3-1 lead. The 32-year-old Spaniard continued to extract errors from Dimitrov to claim the first set before racing to his 15th quarter-final on the Monte Carlo clay. After struggling to rediscover his rhythm in his opener against Philipp Kohlschreiber, Djokovic looked in complete control as he swept past Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-0. The 31-year-old Serb quickly adjusted the pace on his groundstrokes to claim three consecutive service breaks and take the opening set. Fritz failed to offer any kind of resistance in the second set and was ultimately undone by his 28 unforced errors. Djokovic faces Russian Daniil Medvedev for a semi-final spot. Medvedev defeated sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Serb Dusan Lajovic pulled off the biggest upset of the day as he saved seven of nine break points faced to knock out Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3.

GOLF

Ji leads in Hawaii

Ji Eun-hee rebounded from a bogey on the par-four 18th with an eagle on the par-five first and shot a seven-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Thursday. Ji had a 15-under 129 total to break the tournament 36-hole record by five strokes. She played her final nine in the afternoon at Ko Olina in six-under 30, following the eagle with birdies on four of the next seven holes. Korda birdied four of her final five in the morning in a 68, also finishing on No. 9. Two Taiwanese made the cut, with Hsu Wei-ling the best placed in a share of 48th with rounds of 73 and 69. Chien Pei-yun was right on the cusp in a share of 69th after a 70 and a 74. Yani Tseng missed the cut after rounds of 81 and 73.

SOCCER

MLS to expand to 30 teams

Major League Soccer is to expand to 30 teams, league commissioner Don Garber said on Thursday at a board of governors’ meeting in Los Angeles. The league is currently at 24 teams, with Cincinnati joining the league this season. Nashville and Miami are to start next year, with Austin to come aboard in 2021.

ATHLETICS

China bans marathoners

China has banned for life three runners who broke the rules at the Boston Marathon on Monday, accusing them of giving the country a bad name and vowing to root out cheats. Marathon running is growing fast in China, but there have been numerous instances of cheating, including a woman who jumped on a bike in a recent domestic race and several others who took shortcuts. In the latest cases, one entrant in Boston gave his bib to someone else, while two other Chinese participants presented forged certificates of previous races to gain entry, the Chinese Athletic Association (CAA) said. “All the three runners were hit with a life ban from all road running races under the CAA,” said Xinhua news agency, citing the association.