Durant, Curry shut down LA Clippers

AP, LOS ANGELES

He is Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Clippers got reminded of it.

Durant on Thursday scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 21 playing with five fouls as the Golden State Warriors dominated from the opening tip to win 132-105 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

“He came out super-aggressive, in kill mode,” teammate Draymond Green said of Durant. “That was all the difference for us. We took control of the game right there in the first quarter and never lost control of it.”

The Warriors began the game on a 22-9 tear and went on to shoot 73 percent from the floor in the first, taking the crowd out of it early.

Durant was perfect, making all five of his field goals and both free throws for 12 points. He and Curry picked up two fouls each, but the Warriors still built a 19-point lead.

“Coach called a couple more plays for me to start the game,” Durant said.

Game 4 is to be played tomorrow at the Staples Center.

Kevon Looney, again filling in for injured DeMarcus Cousins, shot four for four in the first, dunking three times in a row.

Durant had 27 points at halftime, despite not making a three-pointer.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr had said he wanted Durant shooting much more than the eight times he did in Game 2.

When relayed his coach’s comment earlier in the week, Durant replied: “I don’t play like that. I’m Kevin Durant. You know who I am.”

The Clippers won Game 2 on the road after trailing by 31 points in the third quarter, stunning the Warriors with the largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

However, they could not find the basket this time, shooting 37 percent from the floor.

“They dissected us,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “You kind of felt they were going to come in and throw a punch, and we just didn’t respond.”

In San Antonio, point guard Derrick White was screaming, flexing and stomping around the court after almost every basket against Denver.

It was completely out of character for White, but the point guard has never been in this situation before.

White had a career-high 36 points as the Spurs beat the Nuggets 118-108, withstanding a first-half lapse to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

“I just had a chip on my shoulder,” White said. “This is the way I’ve played since I was young. Just try to go out there, compete and have fun.”

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Derrick White, the last couple of days, has been reminded about Jamal Murray’s fourth-quarter performance,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Derrick White came out like he hadn’t eaten in two days. He came out hungry, he came out [ticked] off and he sent a very loud and clear message. I’m anxious to see our guys, how do we respond to that.”

Game 4 is to be played today in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.

In New York, Ben Simmons scored a career playoff-high 31 points, while Tobias Harris added 29 points and 16 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of Joel Embiid to take a 2-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 131-115 win.