SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Korda secures Lotte lead

Nelly Korda on Wednesday recorded nine birdies in a bogey-free nine-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Hawaii. Ji Eun-hee birdied six of her final eight holes for an eight-under 64, while defending champion Brooke Henderson and Choi Hye-jin, playing on a sponsor exemption, were two shots back. Australia’s Hannah Green, who holed out for eagle from just inside 100 yards on the third hole, was tied for fifth on six-under 66 with South Korean Ryu So-yeon. A big group on 67 included 2016 Lotte champ Minjee Lee, Chun In-gee, Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, and rookies Suzuka Yamaguchi and Lilia Vu. Ko Jin-young, the new No. 1 after winning two of her past three starts, finished at 69. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded a two-under 70 for a share of 38th, Hsu Wei-ling ended tied for 97th on one-over 73 and Yani Tseng languished to a nine-over 81 to finish 144th.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo debuts tickets portal

Tokyo 2020 organizers yesterday launched a portal detailing prices and timings for Olympic events as they prepare to throw open ticket applications via lottery for Japanese residents. The new Web site lists prices for the record 339 events in 33 sports — ranging from the cheapest general tickets at ￥2,500 (US$22.34) to an eye-watering ￥300,000 for the best seats at the opening ceremony. Those lucky enough to score the best seats for the showcase men’s 100m final will pay ￥130,000. However, half of all tickets will be priced at ￥8,000 or less, organizers said, adding that special tickets priced at ￥2,020 are available for families residing in Japan with children, senior citizens or people with impairments. However, the Web site is currently for planning purposes only, as the ticket lottery for Japanese residents runs from May 9 to May 28. Overseas fans would be able to snap up tickets from June 15 via special “authorized ticket resellers” in each country.

SOCCER

Lazio win keeps hopes alive

SS Lazio on Wednesday kept their UEFA Champions League ambitions alive thanks to a routine 2-0 Serie A win over Udinese. Simone Inzaghi’s seventh-placed side ended a three-game winless run to move three points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, who occupy the final Champions League place. Leaders Juventus are almost certain to win their eighth title in a row, while second-placed SSC Napoli are well-placed to take second, seven ahead of Inter, who are in turn five ahead of their city rivals. However, behind the top three the battle is tight, with AS Roma a point behind AC Milan in fifth followed by Atalanta BC, Lazio and even Torino — who are five points adrift — still in the running for elite European soccer with six games to play. Ecuador forward Filipe Caicedo put Lazio ahead after 21 minutes, with the ball bouncing off the post and into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Lazio doubled their lead three minutes later when Brazilian midfielder Sandro clumsily turned a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header into this own goal. Udinese’s Argentine playmaker Rodrigo de Paul missed a penalty after the break as the side from northeastern Italy sit just three points off the drop zone.