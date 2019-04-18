Murray inspires Nuggets as Raptors, Blazers win

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Jamal Murray on Tuesday led a dramatic late fightback as the Denver Nuggets scored a series-leveling 114-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their Western Conference playoff duel.

Murray, who had missed a potentially game-winning jump shot in Denver’s defeat in Game 1 on Saturday, erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets grabbed a vital win in Denver.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who looked out of sorts throughout, made eight of nine field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter to tie the series at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 today in Texas.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that he never doubted Murray’s ability to deliver, despite his only scoring three points in the opening three quarters.

Benching Murray for the final period was never an option, Malone added.

“I was going with him,” Malone said. “It’s so important for all of our guys, but especially for Jamal. He’s a young player, out there struggling and trying to play the right way. He needed to be out there.”

Murray’s late burst of scoring proved the difference on a night when four other Denver players finished with double figures.

Gary Harris had 23 points for Denver, while Nikola Jokic added 21 and power forward Paul Millsap put up 20. Monte Morris chipped in with 11 points from the bench.

San Antonio, who led 59-49 at halftime, saw DeMar DeRozan top the scoring with 31 points. LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points, but only one other player, Derrick White, managed to crack double digits, adding 17 points.

The turning point came during a third-quarter timeout with the Nuggets trailing by 16 points, Malone said, adding that he urged his team to take inspiration from the Los Angeles Clippers’ record comeback on Monday, when they overturned a 31-point deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

“I reminded them we had 18 minutes to go. I reminded them what the Clippers did last night, and how much basketball we had left,” he said. “But I said it’s only going to happen, though, if we believe, we commit and we fight — and the guys took it to heart. It’s a hell of a win.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and Pascal Siakam delivered a double-double as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 111-82 to level their Eastern Conference series.

The Raptors, who were jolted by a shock defeat in Game 1 on Saturday, came roaring back to dominate the Magic throughout on their way to a comfortable win.

After opening up a 51-39 lead at halftime, the Raptors cut loose in a devastating third quarter, outscoring Orlando by 39-27 to take a 90-66 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Leonard crafted the Raptors’ potent offense, making 15 of 22 field goals on his way to 37 points, four rebounds and four assists before raucous fans at the Scotiabank Arena. The series now heads back to Game 3 in Orlando, Florida, tomorrow.

The Portland Trail Blazers took a stranglehold on their series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, forging into a 2-0 lead with a one-sided 114-94 win.

C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard once again shepherded the Trail Blazers to victory. McCollum finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Lillard added 29 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook fell just short of a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Paul George led the Thunder scoring with 27 points.