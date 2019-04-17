Brewers’ Christian Yelich keeps torturing Cardinals

Reuters

Christian Yelich on Monday continued his dominance over the St Louis Cardinals this season, setting career highs — and tying franchise single-game records — with three home runs and seven RBIs to lead hosts the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-7 win in the opener of a three-game series.

Yelich hit a three-run homer to cap the six-run second inning for Milwaukee, then added a three-run homer off reliever Mike Mayers (0-1) in the sixth inning to snap a 6-6 tie. His solo shot in the eighth inning made it 10-6.

After Dexter Fowler scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna followed with RBI singles, the latter making the score 6-6.

All three runners were put on base by Alex Claudio, who gave way to Junior Guerra (1-0). Although Guerra allowed all baserunners to score, he got the win thanks to Yelich’s second home run.

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta lasted 3-1/3 innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

Chris Davis hit his first home run of the season as the Baltimore Orioles pounded the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the annual Patriots’ Day game.

Davis hit a two-run blast off Boston’s Heath Hembree in the eighth inning for his first home run since Aug. 24 last year.

Dwight Smith Jr homered and drove in four runs, while Dan Straily (1-1) pitched five solid innings for Baltimore, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Starting for the Red Sox, Hector Velasquez (0-1) allowed a run in three innings. Boston’s J.D. Martinez had two hits — including a double — and has at least one hit in 16 of 17 games this season.

Rangers 12, Angels 7

Choo Shin-soo, Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera each hit home runs, while Gallo, Cabrera, Nomar Mazara and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two RBIs apiece, as hosts the Texas Rangers rallied from an early three-run hole to rout the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers knocked out Angels starter Trevor Cahill after four innings, then knocked the Angels’ bullpen around. Cam Bedrosian (1-1) surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Rangers starter Shelby Miller also failed to get out of the fifth inning, but Texas were steadied by reliever Kyle Dowdy (1-0), who tossed 2-2/3 effective innings.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing three games with a groin strain. Though he went 0-for-2, he also drew three walks and scored twice.

Cubs 7, Marlins 2

David Bote and Willson Contreras had three RBIs each while Javier Baez had three hits and scored twice as Chicago rolled in Miami.

Yu Darvish (1-2) earned just his second win since signing a six-year, US$126 million contract with Chicago in February last year. He gave up four hits, four walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Trevor Richards (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four hits, four walks and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He also fanned three and gave up a hit with a runner in scoring position for the first time the season.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Blue Jays 5, Twins 3

‧ White Sox 5, Royals 4

‧ Mets 7, Phillies 6 (11 innings)

‧ Dodgers 4, Reds 3

‧ Rockies 5, Padres 2

‧ Indians 6, Mariners 4