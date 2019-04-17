Unseeded Struff ousts Shapovalov in Monte Carlo

Reuters

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on Monday endured a birthday to forget as he suffered a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 defeat to unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Shapovalov, who turned 20, was coming off a spectacular run to the Miami Open semi-finals, but struggled to rediscover his service rhythm as he finished with 10 double faults in his first clay-court match of the season.

The 15th-seeded Shapovalov fought hard to clinch the opening set, but found himself immediately on the back foot when Struff claimed an early break point in the second set.

Struff converted two more break-point opportunities to seal the second set before a Shapovalov double fault allowed the German to tighten his grip on the match with an early 2-0 lead in the decider.

Struff, who won 72 percent of first-serve points, completed the turnaround in less than 2 hours.

British No. 1 Kyle Edmund let an early lead slip and won only one of the final 13 games in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 defeat by Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Earlier, Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut recovered from a set down to beat John Millman 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 and set up a second-round meeting with compatriot and 11-time winner Rafael Nadal.

World No. 2 Nadal is to play his first match today since injuring his knee at Indian Wells last month.

If the 32-year-old lifts the trophy again on Sunday, he would be the first player to win an ATP Tour event on 12 occasions.

“It’s the start of the important clay season for me,” Nadal told a news conference.

Nadal expects intense competition for clay-court honors this season, with Djokovic, the top seed in Monte Carlo, aiming to gather momentum on his way to a personal sweep at the French Open by lifting his fourth straight Grand Slam title.