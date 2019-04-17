Hurricanes check Capitals’ playoff streak with 5-0 win

Reuters

Warren Foegele and Dougie Hamilton on Monday scored two goals apiece as the Carolina Hurricanes, despite being down to 10 forwards for most of the game, trounced the visiting Washington Capitals 5-0 in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was the first home playoff game in 10 years for the Hurricanes, with the PNC Arena full of energy. The Capitals hold a 2-1 series lead going to Game 4 tomorrow in Raleigh.

Brock McGinn added a goal and an assist, and Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots for his fifth career playoff victory — four of them shutouts.

Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champions, had won six straight post-season games dating to last season.

Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov, 19, exited in the first period after he was dropped by a punch from Alex Ovechkin. Svechnikov, who appeared to be knocked out, hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell.

Carolina’s Micheal Ferland also left in the first period because of an upper-body injury.

Avalanche 6, Flames 2

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, as the Colorado Avalanche put 56 shots on goal while beating the Calgary Flames in Denver, Colorado, in a Western Conference quarter-final series. Makar played Saturday for UMass in the NCAA championship game.

Mikko Rantanen and Matt Nieto had a goal and an assist each for the Avalanche, as Cale Makar scored in his NHL debut and Erik Johnson also scored.

Goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for eighth-seeded Colorado, who took a 2-1 series lead over the top-seeded Flames.

Sam Bennett and TJ Brodie produced goals for the Flames. Goalie Mike Smith made 50 saves for Calgary, who have dropped the past two games in the series after shutting out the Avalanche 4-0 in Game 1. The Flames allowed two power-play goals and a short-handed tally.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Predators 3, Stars 2

‧ Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2