Caps beat Hurricanes in overtime, taking 2-0 lead in series

Reuters

Defenseman Brooks Orpik on Saturday scored 1 minute, 48 seconds into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Capitals have a 2-0 lead in this series, which shifts to Carolina for the next two games, starting today.

His timing on Saturday was perfect as Evgeny Kuznetsov found him from behind the cage and Orpik got an opening due to the Carolina player defending him not having a stick. He then fired a shot past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek (29 saves).

Washington took a 3-2 lead when Tom Wilson took an Alex Ovechkin pass and scored 8:55 into the third period, but the Capitals could not hold onto it as the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal redirected a Dougie Hamilton shot past Braden Holtby (25 saves) with five minutes left for a power-play goal that tied the score at 3 points and forced overtime.

Avalanche 3, Flames 2 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime winner as the visiting Colorado Avalanche claimed a victory over the Calgary Flames to even their opening-round series at one win apiece.

Right after Calgary’s Michael Frolik was stymied on a glorious opportunity, MacKinnon took a pass from Mikko Rantanen, sped down his off-wing and wired a wrist shot for the winner at 8:27 of the extra frame.

The Flames had taken a 2-1 lead with 7:33 remaining in regulation on a goal by Sean Monahan, but J.T. Compher tied it up with 2:39 left, shortly after the Avalanche pulled Philipp Grubauer for an extra attacker.

The Flames’ Grubauer finished with 35 saves, while Mike Smith made 36 for Calgary.

Predators 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Craig Smith scored at 5:00 of overtime in Game 2 as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Dallas Stars.

Rocco Grimaldi also scored for the Predators, who evened the first-round Western Conference playoff series at a game apiece. Goaltender Pekka Rinne made 22 saves.

Jamie Benn scored the lone goal for the Stars, who won 3-2 in Game 1 and were looking to return home with a two-game edge. Goalie Ben Bishop stopped 40 of 42 shots.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 1

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, as the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to even the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Maple Leafs in the third period, but slightly more than three minutes later was given a cross-checking penalty.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 30 saves, while Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.