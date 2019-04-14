Amiens captain subjected to racist abuse, stops game

AP, PARIS

Amiens SC’s Ligue 1 game at Dijon FCO was temporarily halted on Friday after the visiting side’s captain, Prince-Desir Gouano, was subjected to racist insults.

The 0-0 draw was stopped for five minutes toward the end when Gouano, who is black, appeared to be targeted.

“I put the ball out of play. I heard noises because I was close to the stand at the time. I heard monkey noises. I said to myself: ‘Well, this cannot be possible.’ I went over for a look and they continued,” Gouano said. “I asked the referee to stop the game.”

On Twitter, Amiens said: “The players will restart but will stop playing if it continues. Total support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium.”

Gouano said that he wanted to take a stand against racist abuse.

“It’s not just for me, but for everyone who’s a victim of this. It can’t continue, it has to stop,” the 25-year-old defender said. “Love conquers everything. We’re all one. I’m against racism.”

The league said in a statement that it condemned the racist insults and that it was supporting Gouano.

“The disciplinary committee will receive the file. This evening, the Dijon club identified the perpetrator of the racist insults who was subsequently arrested,” it said.

The draw kept Amiens seven points clear of Dijon, who are third from the bottom in the relegation zone with six rounds left.

In the late game, Nantes upset third-place Lyon 2-1 at home.

Lyon were five points behind Lille OSC, who host league leaders Paris Saint-Germain today.