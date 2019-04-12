SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Folau fired after meme post

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is to have his contract terminated after posting a meme on social media that said gay people would go to “hell” if they did not “repent,” Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs said yesterday. “As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action,” the chief executives of both bodies said in a statement.

GOLF

Women’s Masters spurned

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on Wednesday threw cold water on the idea of one day hosting a women’s Masters alongside the men’s major. Augusta, which did not have a woman member until seven years ago, held its first women’s tournament last week on the same course that is to host the men’s major. “To date, all of our grow-the-game initiatives have been focused on amateur golf,” Ridley said. “In this particular case, we elected to conduct a women’s amateur tournament for really that same reason, but we really wanted this to continue in a grow-the-game sort of mode.” While Augusta is best known as the home of the Masters, Ridley believes the club is better serving the amateur roots of cofounders Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones. “I think part of that kind of goes back to history and that is that Augusta National was founded, cofounded by the greatest amateur of all time,” Ridley said.

TENNIS

Remarkable comeback stuns

Britain’s Tara Moore on Tuesday pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in history, saving a match point at 0-6, 0-5 and going on to complete the win. Serving to avoid a “double bagel” humiliation against French third seed Jessika Ponchet, Moore fell 30-40 behind on her own serve in the first round of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour event in Sunderland, England. However, the luck of the 479th-ranked player began to change when her overhead smash clipped the net and bounced on the line. Moore, 26, pulled herself back into the match, winning the second-set tiebreak and going on to complete a 0-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 victory over the player ranked nearly 300 places above her. Moore tweeted that the result was “never in doubt” in response to a video clip of her lucky net-cord winner.

TENNIS

Slope disrupts tournament

An international wheelchair tennis event has been forced to move because the show court at a new complex has been built on a slope. The Darwin International Tennis Centre in Australia is to stage the Arafura Games later this month, but wheelchair competitors have been relegated to one of its 14 outside courts. The center was completed in May last year, but it was not long before a major problem became apparent: The center court had a 49.5cm slope from one side to the other. An incline of that size contravenes ITF guidelines, meaning no officially sanctioned events could be played until it is leveled. Tennis NT had received assurances that those guidelines would be met and at the time of its unveiling, but the court gradually sunk into ground, leaving it unfit. The slope is believed to be fixable, but there are no plans in place for work to start.