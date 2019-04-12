Japan names new Olympics minister after tsunami gaffe

AFP, TOKYO

Japan yesterday appointed a new Olympics minister to replace a gaffe-prone politician forced to step down after the latest in a string of embarrassing missteps.

With fewer than 500 days to go until the opening ceremony, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that he had reappointed the “experienced” Shunichi Suzuki, who served as Olympics minister in 2017 and last year.

“I hope Mr Suzuki ... will recover trust [among the public] and lead us toward a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Abe told reporters.

Suzuki’s appointment came after his predecessor, Yoshitaka Sakurada, quit late on Wednesday after comments seen as disrespectful to survivors of the 2011 tsunami.

He reportedly told a political gathering that securing the re-election of a local lawmaker was more important than recovery in the area hit by the quake-triggered tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

“Contribution to the reconstruction effort of disaster-hit areas is a main focus of Tokyo 2020, and we will continue our efforts to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Games ... with the key aim of helping to restrengthen those areas,” Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement.

Suzuki yesterday said that Sakurada’s comments were “inappropriate” and vowed to push forward with reconstruction.

Sakurada’s comments were the latest in a series of controversial statements that raised questions about his suitability to steer next year’s Olympics.

He also held the cybersecurity portfolio and became a laughing stock after he said that he “does not use computers.”

In February, he was forced to apologize after suggesting that the leukemia diagnosis of star Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee could dampen enthusiasm for the Games.

Sakurada’s resignation also came only a month after Japanese Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda announced that he would step down in June.

Takeda is the subject of French investigations involving payments made before Tokyo was awarded the Games.