SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Rodgers played with fracture

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday revealed that he had played the entirety of last season with a fracture in his left knee, admitting that he had been below par for the entire year. Rodgers told ESPN Wisconsin radio that he had suffered a tibial plateau fracture and sprained ligaments in his left knee following a heavy hit in the Packers’ opening game against the Chicago Bears. “After the first quarter of the season, first game, I really wasn’t 100 percent the entire year,” Rodgers said. Rodgers suffered a heavy hit after being sacked by Bears lineman Roy Robertson and was carted off the field for treatment. He later returned to inspire a 24-23 victory after the Packers had trailed 20-0. Rodgers, who is renowned for his elusive scrambling outside the pocket, said that the injury affected his mobility for the remainder of the campaign. “I thought there were some times, that the mobility definitely hurt me,” Rodgers said. “I’m proud of the fact that I started 16 games. It’s disappointing how it ended.” The Packers missed out on the playoffs last season and head coach Mike McCarthy was fired.

SOCCER

Nimes defeat Rennes 3-1

Nimes Olympique on Tuesday posted a second straight win to get back in the race for a European finish with a 3-1 victory over Stade Rennais in a rescheduled Ligue 1 match. With seven games left to play, Nimes leapfrogged their Brittany rivals into 10th place, just five points behind fifth-placed Olympique de Marseille. The match at Stade des Costieres had been postponed to allow Rennes sufficient time to prepare for a UEFA Europa League match they lost to Arsenal last month. Nimes put on an excellent defensive display and were clinical with their rare chances, as Renaud Ripart, Denis Bouanga and Antonin Bobichon all scored. Nimes defender Herve Lybohy had inadvertently put the teams level in the 40th minute by putting the ball in his own net. Tempers frayed toward the end of the first half and both teams played with 10 men after the interval, as Nimes captain Anthony Briancon was sent off for a foul on Hatem Ben Arfa and Rennes captain Benjamin Andre earned a second yellow card.

TENNIS

Stosur recalled for Fed Cup

Former Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur was yesterday recalled for Australia’s Fed Cup semi-final against Belarus as the country chases its first title since 1974. The 2011 US Open winner, who withdrew from consideration last year as she struggled with form and fitness, is to provide valuable experience to a team led by world No. 9 Ashleigh Barty. Daria Gavrilova and Priscilla Hon were also selected for the showdown, which starts on Saturday next week at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia. Stosur is expected to play doubles, but she also holds the record for the most Australia Fed Cup singles wins. Belarus have yet to name their team, but they are set to be spearheaded by world No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 35th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Australia captain Alicia Molik said. “It’s also exciting to welcome Sam back into the team, she has a really strong Fed Cup record and her recent doubles results are unparalleled, and Dasha and Pri are both great team players.”