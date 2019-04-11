Beal sets franchise record as Wizards lose to Celtics

AP, WASHINGTON

Bradley Beal’s Washington Wizards were irrelevant long ago this season, but he still had some personal business to take care of.

Beal on Tuesday night became the first player in Wizards franchise history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, while appearing in all 82 games for the second consecutive season, as Washington picked up their 50th loss, a 116-110 defeat to the playoff-bound Boston Celtics, in a finale that was meaningless to both clubs.

“It was kind of a relief, in a way,” Beal said of getting his fourth rebound on the night, which clinched the 25-5-5 average. “That’s another milestone accomplished. Granted, we didn’t have the season we wanted.”

Eliminated a while ago and bound for the draft lottery, the Wizards wound up 32-50, their most losses since going 29-53 in 2012-2013. Team president Ernie Grunfeld was fired last week after 16 years in charge.

John Wall and Dwight Howard both missed most of the season with injuries.

“A lot of ups and downs,” Beal said. “A lot of inconsistencies.”

The two-time NBA All-Star finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, all before halftime.

“We’ve been out of the playoffs some time now. He could have easily taken a night off,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “He didn’t want to come out tonight.”

The Celtics, who finished 49-33, were already assured of finishing as the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference and facing the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

So there was no reason for Boston to care about Tuesday’s game — or use their best players.

Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris sat out, a group that includes six of the top seven Celtics in scoring and assists, along with the club’s six leading rebounders.

“We’ve had our moments. I’m not sure we’ve peaked, which I guess is a good thing,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Full steam ahead.”

In other games on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons pounded the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93, the Charlotte Hornets demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-97, the Miami Heat crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99 and the Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-103.

The New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 96-86, the Toronto Raptors overpowered the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-100 and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-109.

The Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Houston Rockets 112-111, the Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-108 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 104-101.

