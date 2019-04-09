Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 60th win

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a perfect position to put the Bucks’ 60-win season in perspective.

Antetokounmpo on Sunday scored 30 points and Khris Middleton added 21 to send Milwaukee to a methodical 115-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Bucks 60 wins for the first time since 1980-1981.

“Six years ago, my first year here, we won 15 games,” said Antetokounmpo, who was a 19-year-old rookie in 2013-2014. “Now we have four times that amount. It’s big. Our goal coming into the season was to get 60 wins. You definitely have to appreciate it because it’s pretty special. Now we have to refocus and look forward to the playoffs.”

The Bucks, who have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference, led from the outset as the Hawks rested leading scorers John Collins and Trae Young.

Middleton closed with consecutive three-pointers and Antetokounmpo connected from beyond the arc to put Milwaukee up 110-98.

“It was great for them to close it,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Atlanta to 60 wins in 2014-2015. “Khris has a knack for hitting those big shots and it’s great of Giannis to see a three go down to kind of finish the night. Those two guys are special.”

Alex Len had a career-high 33 points for Atlanta.

“I was wide open. I was surprised,” Len said. “After I made like three or four, they were still letting me shoot. All the power to my teammates. They found me on open shots and I knocked them down.”

None of the Bucks’ starters played more than 27 minutes, while 11 of 12 logged at least 19 minutes.

“It’s almost exactly what we wanted,” Budenholzer said. “It was good. We have depth. We have a lot of guys that can play. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Also on Sunday, the Warriors beat the Clippers 131-104, the Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets 115-108, the Rockets routed the Suns 149-113 and the Nets outscored the Pacers 108- 96.

The Lakers edged the Jazz 113-109, the Pelicans beat the Kings 133-129, the Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 132-126, the Spurs 112 thrashed the Cavaliers 112-90 and the Raptors overcame the Heat 117-109 in overtime.

The Hornets beat the Pistons 104- 91, the Magic crushed the Celtics 116-108, the Mavericks edged the Grizzlies 129-127 in overtime and the Knicks beat the Wizards 113-110.

Additional reporting by staff writer