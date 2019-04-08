Kupcho becomes first female golfer with win at Augusta

Reuters, AUGUSTA, Georgia

Jennifer Kupcho on Saturday struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National women’s amateur champion by firing a five-under-par 67 in the final round for a four-shot win over Maria Fassi.

Following the first women’s competitive round played at Augusta National, it was a double celebration for Kupcho as she hoisted the silver and gold Tiffany-designed cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single female member.

“You are now part of history of Augusta National along with all the great Masters champions who have been right here in this Butler Cabin,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said as he presented Kupcho with her trophy in the same location where the Masters champion is presented with the winner’s green jacket.

Kupcho’s elation was mixed with relief as she struggled with a migraine and blurred vision from the eighth through 11th holes that threatened to scuttle her title hopes.

Showing why she is the world’s top-ranked amateur, the 21-year-old carded birdies at 15, 16 and 18 along with a brilliant eagle on the par-five 13th that wiped out Fassi’s two-stroke lead.

ANA INSPIRATION

Reuters

Ko Jin-young on Saturday surged from behind to earn a one-stroke lead over Kim In-kyung that could have been higher were it not for some late trouble in the third round of the ANA Inspiration in California.

The 23-year-old carded a four-under-par 68 on the Mission Hills course in Rancho Mirage to reel in overnight leader Kim in the first women’s major of the season.

Ko reeled off six birdies in her first 10 holes and surged to a four-stroke lead until disaster struck at the 14th hole.

Ko dropped two shots and gave renewed hope to her pursuers, who had been watching helplessly in the proverbial rearview mirror as Ko threatened to run away with it.

However, world No. 5 Ko, imbued with self-belief on the back of recent hot form that has taken her to the top of the LPGA money list, displayed composure beyond her years to keep a positive attitude.

“I’m not robot,” she said. “I’m human. I don’t think about bad things.”

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was in a nine-way tie for 50th place at four-over-par.

SANYA CHAMPIONSHIP

AP, SANYA, China

Sanya Championship officials yesterday said that 28-year-old Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan died in his hotel room from “apparent natural causes,” and that the PGA Tour Series-China had canceled the tournament’s final round.

The PGA Tour Series-China said Irawan had on Friday missed the 36-hole cut in the tournament at the Sanya Yalong Bay Golf Club, adding that the coroner’s report had not been completed.