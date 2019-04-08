Wozniacki, Keys to meet for Volvo title

Reuters

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday maintained her dominance over Croatia’s Petra Martic to move into the final of the Charleston Open, where she is to face Madison Keys.

Denmark’s Wozniacki, showing confidence after an illness, defeated Martic 6-3, 6-4 before Keys of the US turned back Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig 6-4, 6-0 in a semi-final that was delayed for more than an hour by rain.

“I’m just so thrilled to be healthy. That’s the main thing,” the fifth-seeded Wozniacki said after making her first final of the year. “It’s been a long time since I made this long run here.”

Wozniacki broke Martic twice in the second set to claim the win and maintain her record of never having lost a set to Martic in six meetings.

World No. 13 Wozniacki grabbed a 4-2 lead in the second set, but the 16th-seeded Martic bounced back to level at 4-4 before Wozniacki broke back and closed out the match.

“I thought I was close,” Martic said. “But many players feel this way against Caroline. I felt like I couldn’t keep up with her physically.”

Keys led 4-3 in the first set when rain halted her match with Puig.

The big-hitting Keys, who upset top seed Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals, lost only one more game, winning eight in a row to seal the victory.

Keys closed out the first set with a forehand service return, then broke Puig, the Olympic champion, three times in the decider.

However, Puig did not go quickly in the final game, saving three match points before Keys hit a big forehand return on a fourth match point to force an error from Puig.

The rain delay helped Keys.

“Honestly, it was good,” she said. “I had just gotten broken and I got to go inside and reset. I think I did a pretty good job to close it out.”

MONTERREY OPEN

Reuters

Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka on Saturday used her superior serving and punishing groundstrokes to upset top seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in Mexico’s Monterrey Open.

In a battle of former world No. 1s, the momentum shifted in Azarenka’s favor early in the third set when Kerber committed two double faults in a careless service game to hand Azarenka a 2-0 lead.

Seizing the opportunity, Azarenka consolidated the break in the next game before cruising to the finish line to reach her first final in more than three years.

Earlier, second seed Garbine Muguruza eased past Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-3 to book her ticket to the final.

Azarenka came out the victor in her only previous meeting with Spain’s Muguruza, a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(4) win on the hard courts in Miami in 2016.