Manchester City in FA Cup final

AP, LONDON

Manchester City’s fans seem more presumptuous than their quadruple-chasing players.

Thousands of seats went unsold at Wembley Stadium as City reached the FA Cup final by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. City moves a step closer to collecting an unprecedented haul of trophies by an English club.

Outnumbered by Brighton fans, City had to dig deep to protect the victory after Gabriel Jesus met Kevin De Bruyne’s cross with a diving header to score in the fourth minute in front of 71,521 spectators.

Brighton, who are fighting for top-flight survival, caused problems for a City side striving for the Premier League title, which they won last season with a 100-point haul.

“The year after you have the tendency to be a bit more arrogant, more presumptuous ... and we are still there,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “That is why it is incredible what these players have done so far.”

So far, only one trophy has been collected: the League Cup in February, by beating Chelsea on a previous trip to Wembley.

No English side have ever swept the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup — let alone win the UEFA Champions League at the same time.

“It’s almost impossible to win the quadruple — surviving is a miracle,” Guardiola said. “We are losing players every game with tiredness or injuries, but still we will try to do it. It’s incredible what these players have done so far, and we are going to try and win every game until the end.”

City needed some good refereeing fortune against Brighton to finish with 11 men.

Kyle Walker pushed his head toward Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 32nd minute, but he was only given a yellow card after surviving a video review. Jahanbakhsh appeared to initially tread on Walker, but Brighton manager Chris Hughton felt the City defender should have been dismissed.

“There would have been numerous circumstances where that exact same action would have got someone a red card,” Hughton said. “There was sufficient force in the action to warrant that ... and I’m even more disappointed this was a VAR [video assistant referee].”

Brighton’s priority now is to stay in the Premier League, with seven games to play and only five points separating them from the drop zone.

Relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Burnley won on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic sent Crystal Palace to the brink of safety by securing a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United from a penalty in the 81st minute after DeAndre Yedlin’s clumsy challenge on Wilfried Zaha. While Palace moved 11 points clear of danger with five games remaining, Newcastle are seven points above the relegation zone.

Burnley are a point better off than Newcastle after winning 3-1 at AFC Bournemouth. After Ashley Barnes scored an own-goal, Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood turned the game around by halftime. Barnes netted the third goal.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 to make it four successive league wins. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also scored for Brendan Rodgers’ seventh-placed Foxes.