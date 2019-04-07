Mateta scores hat-trick as Mainz crush Freiburg 5-0

AP, MAINZ, Germany

Jean-Philippe Mateta on Friday scored a hat-trick as FSV Mainz 05 routed SC Freiburg 5-0 to swap spots and move into 12th place in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg made the better start and even struck the crossbar early on, but a mistake from Alexander Schwolow got Mainz under way in the 20th minute. The Freiburg goalkeeper’s attempted pass went straight to Mainz midfielder Jean-Paul Boetius, who gratefully returned it to the unguarded net.

Boetius set up Mateta’s first on a counterattack six minutes later and was again involved when he played Spanish defender Aaron in to set up Mateta’s second in the 33rd minute.

Freiburg had almost 75 percent possession, were winning more challenges and had more efforts on goal.

Coach Christian Streich made two changes at the break, but Freiburg found Mainz goalkeeper Florian Mueller in excellent form — and were again dealt a lesson in efficiency.

Karim Onisiwo made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute — again set up by Boetius — four minutes before Mateta rubbed salt in Freiburg’s wounds by completing his hat-trick.

LIGUE 1

AFP, BORDEAUX, France

Olympique de Marseille’s hopes of European competition suffered a setback on Friday, when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Girondins de Bordeaux in a battle between French clubs with ambitious American owners.

The loss left Marseille in fifth place, one point off a UEFA Europa League spot, but eight from the UEFA Champions League places with seven games left.

“It’s almost impossible now,” to reach the Champions League, Marseille striker Florian Thauvin said. “It’s a little hard to take, but we have lost too many stupid points.”

Marseille, chasing a first win at Bordeaux in 42 years, went behind after 27 minutes when Francois Kamano scored from the penalty spot.

Nicolas de Preville hit the second for Bordeaux in the 71st minute.

“I am so proud of the team,” said Bordeaux owner Joe Da Grosa, who enjoyed the bragging rights over compatriot Frank McCourt, the Marseille supremo.