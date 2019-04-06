Warriors roll past Lakers, chase top seeding in West

AP, LOS ANGELES

DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday night had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

With four regular-season games remaining, the Warriors own the best record in the West (54-24) and have a two-game lead over idle second-placed Denver. The defending NBA champions also hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets in the race for the top seed.

Kevin Durant added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Stephen Curry finished a quiet night with seven points on three-of-14 shooting and 10 rebounds. Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson were a combined four of 16 from three-point range.

Johnathan Williams led the Lakers with 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds off the bench. JaVale McGee had 13 boards to help the Lakers outrebound Golden State 62-51.

The Warriors set the tone in the first quarter when they shot 64 percent from the floor and led by 27 points. They made seven of 12 three-point attempts.

The Lakers missed all 10 of their three-point attempts in the first. Their 12 points were a season low for any quarter.

Los Angeles outscored Golden State 30-21 in the second when their shooting improved to 32 percent from the field, but still trailed 60-42 at halftime.

Quinn Cook had 12 of his 18 points in the second for the Warriors, who won their third in a row and fifth in six games.

Draymond Green, Thompson, Durant, Cousins and Curry dominated the third, outscoring the Lakers by 10 points to take a 94-66 lead into the fourth.

Damion Lee’s three-pointer gave Golden State its largest lead of 34 points.

The fourth quarter was nothing more than a nationally televised audition among the Lakers’ bench for future jobs with team owner Jeanie Buss leaving early.

The Warriors also let their reserves finish it off.

In other games on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelpha 76ers 128-122 and the Sacramento Kings crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104.

Additional reporting by staff writer