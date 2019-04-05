PSG defeat Nantes to advance to final with Stade Rennais

AFP, PARIS

Holders Paris Saint-Germain are to play Stade Rennais in the Coupe de France final later this month after beating 10-man Nantes 3-0 on Wednesday in their semi-final tie.

Kylian Mbappe had two spot-kicks after he set up Marco Verratti for the opener in the first half at the Parc des Princes, with substitute Daniel Alves wrapping up the victory late on.

The result keeps Thomas Tuchel’s team on course to win a domestic league and cup double, which would go some small way to easing the pain of their exit from the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Manchester United.

PSG are 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with nine matches left and could be crowned champions for the sixth time in seven seasons as early as Sunday, if they beat RC Strasbourg and second-placed Lille OSC lose their match.

The Qatar-owned club could also win the Coupe de France for the fifth year running and a record 13th time overall when they play Rennes in the final at the Stade de France on April 27.

Paris might have Neymar back for the final after the Brazilian on Wednesday returned to training following more than two months out with a foot injury.

The opening goal arrived just before the half-hour mark, with Mbappe finding Verratti, who controlled before firing low into the net.

The hosts lost Marquinhos to injury just before the break, but were then awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark, the referee pointing to the spot following a video assistant referee review on a handball appeal.

Mbappe scored his penalty, but was ordered to retake it and this time his weak effort was saved by Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

However, Nantes then had giant striker Kalifa Coulibaly sent off for a second yellow card for a foul on Thiago Silva, and Mbappe was handed the chance to make amends after Alves was brought down.

This time he scored and Alves then made it 3-0 in injury-time with a delightful lob.