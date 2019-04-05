Juve on brink of title after Empoli beat Napoli

AFP, MILAN, Italy

SSC Napoli on Wednesday fell to a 2-1 defeat by relegation-threatened Empoli, opening the way for Juventus to claim an eighth consecutive Scudetto as early as this weekend, while Mauro Icardi returned to help Inter get back to winning ways.

Juventus on Tuesday beat Cagliari 2-0 in a match overshadowed by the racist abuse of Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi in Sardinia and now have an 18-point lead on second-placed Napoli.

The Turin, Italy-based giants play AC Milan at home this weekend and would claim another title if they open up a 21-point gap on Napoli, who have lost both their matches this season to Juventus.

Juventus, who are missing Cristiano Ronaldo to a thigh injury, would need to beat AC Milan and for Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli to lose to Genoa on Sunday in order to seal the championship.

“We deserved to lose,” Ancelotti said after his side’s fifth defeat this season, as they prepare for a UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal next week.

“We have to roll up our sleeves and think about the next game. We were messy, inattentive, we didn’t follow plans,” he said. “It was a subdued performance in general. We lacked ideas and legs.”

Diego Farias opened the scoring on 28 minutes for the hosts in Tuscany with a shot that took a deflection off Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Former Empoli loanee Zielinski made up for his error just before the break with a superb shot from distance to equalize.

However, Giovanni di Lorenzo sealed a precious three points for Empoli on 53 minutes, with the strugglers holding on to move out of the bottom three.

Icardi marked his return after nearly two months out amid a contract dispute that saw him stripped of the captaincy by scoring Inter’s second goal from the spot in a 4-0 thrashing of Genoa.

The Argentine was whistled and insulted by the traveling Inter fans in the western port city, but shrugged off the cobwebs of his weeks of absence, although he was denied the opener by the post in the 20th minute.

Icardi scored Inter’s second goal from the spot after Cristian Romero was sent off for a foul on the striker five minutes before halftime as he raced through on goal.

Icardi converted the penalty for his 10th league goal this season and first since Dec. 15 last year.

The Argentine then set up Ivan Perisic for the third.

Roberto Gagliardini bagged his second brace this season against Genoa, after also scoring two in the reverse fixture.

Inter, in third, last weekend lost 1-0 to SS Lazio, but have again reduced the gap on Napoli to seven points and are four ahead of AC Milan, who were held 1-1 by Udinese on Tuesday.

The battle for the final UEFA Champions League berth remains tight, with Atalanta BC, Lazio and AS Roma all within touching distance.

Lazio, with a game in hand, fell 1-0 to lowly SPAL, with Andrea Petagna scoring from the spot to move the side from Emilia-Romagna four points clear of the relegation zone.

Claudio Ranieri’s Roma avoided a third straight defeat by snatching a 2-2 draw at home against ACF Fiorentina, after twice being led by the team who had hammered the Romans 7-1 in the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta, in fifth, can edge closer to the Champions League places when they host Bologna on Thursday next week.