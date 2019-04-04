SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

Leipzig reaches first semis

RB Leipzig on Tuesday reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time after a last-gasp penalty deep into extra time secured a 2-1 win at Bundesliga rival Augsburg. Hamburger SV also reached the semi-finals after two goals from Pierre-Michel Lasogga secured a 2-0 win over second-division rivals Paderborn in a game that rekindled memories of a manipulation scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer. Hoyzer officiated the sides’ previous DFB-Pokal meeting in August 2004, when he awarded two questionable penalties and sent off Hamburg’s Emile Mpenza to help Paderborn upset the Bundesliga heavyweight 4-2.

Research on name change

The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday said they have hired a research company to carry out a review of their branding and team name in the wake of last month’s mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques. The Crusaders name and branding has been questioned as to its appropriateness, given its link to the medieval religious wars between Christians and Muslims. The Crusaders, the most successful team in Super Rugby, said that any potential changes would be in place for next season. The team said that they had spoken to representatives from the Muslim community to convey their respects in the aftermath of the shooting, but they would not be “burdening them with any responsibility around our brand review going forward.” Pre-match entertainment at home games, where horse riders dressed as knights ride around the periphery of the ground, would not be used for the remainder of the season, the team said.

AAF cuts first season short

The fledgling Alliance of American Football (AAF) is pulling the plug on its inaugural season, cofounder Bill Polian said on Tuesday. The decision came from billionaire Tom Dundon, who stepped in two weeks into the struggling AAF’s season in February with a pledge of a US$250 million investment, Polian said. “I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations,” Polian said in a statement. “When Mr Dundon took over, it was the belief of my cofounder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors and make the necessary adjustments to move forward.” Steve Spurrier, coach of the Orlando Apollos, was one of those stung by the league’s sudden demise, heading into the ninth week of a scheduled 10-week season. “Everyone was led to believe that the Alliance was well-funded and we could play three years without making any money,” Spurrier said.

NWHL eyes expansion

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) on Tuesday said its board has approved an investment plan to expand into Canada with the goal of having teams in Toronto and Montreal in place for next season. The news came two days after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League said its business model had proven to be economically unsustainable and that it would cease operations on May 1. There had long been a consensus that two women’s professional leagues in North America could not thrive as separate entities. Adding Toronto and Montreal would take the NWHL up to seven teams.