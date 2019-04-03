Giannis returns to power Bucks’ victory over Nets

AFP, NEW YORK

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday returned from an ankle sprain to score 28 points and grab 11 rebounds, powering the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-121 victory over hosts the Brooklyn Nets.

The Greek star, who sat out a game due to the setback, lifted an injury-hit Milwaukee squad within one game of clinching the best regular-season record in the league and a home-court edge throughout the NBA playoffs.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points and reserve George Hill had 22 off the bench for the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference at 58-20 and can clinch the best NBA mark with a win on Thursday at Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo sparked the Bucks as they pulled away late, hitting a three-pointer, and later rebounding his own three-point miss and driving in for a slam dunk to help seal the Nets’ fate.

Sitting out a loss against Atlanta forced him to take some time early to regain a smooth flow with teammates.

Danny Green powered the Toronto Raptors with 29 points and they stayed in the hunt for the overall top spot with a 121-109 home victory over the Orlando Magic, improving to 55-23 with four games remaining.

The Raptors clinched no worse than second in the East, with the Philadelphia 76ers losing 122-102 to hosts the Dallas Mavericks and falling to 49-28.

Justin Jackson led the Mavericks with 24 points, while Tunisian reserve center Salah Mejri added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Dallas.

The Sixers, playing without Joel Embiid, got 26 points from J.J. Redick, 25 from Tobias Harris and 17 from Australian guard Ben Simmons in the loss.

All five teams battling on Monday for the final three playoff spots in the Eastern Conference lost, moving the Detroit Pistons (39-38), Brooklyn (39-39) and Miami Heat (38-39) nearer to the post-season, with Orlando (39-40) and the Charlotte Hornets still chasing and hoping.

Despite Kemba Walker’s 47-point effort, Charlotte lost 111-102 at Utah and slid to 35-42, staying three games behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff position.

Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz with 25 points, while Spanish guard Ricky Rubio had 20 points and 13 assists, and French center Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 18 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, as Al Horford produced his second career triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, in the Celtics’ 110-105 home victory over Miami, who had 30 points from Goran Dragic in a losing cause.

Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Indiana Pacers in a 111-102 home victory over Detroit.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers, while Andre Drummond had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons.

The Portland Trail Blazers matched the Houston Rockets for third in the Western Conference at 49-28 with a 132-122 triumph at hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rodney Hood scored 21 points, and Enes Kanter added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Luke Kornet’s 24 points led five starters in double figures for the New York Knicks in a 113-105 home victory over the Chicago Bulls.