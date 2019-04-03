Arsenal up to third with Newcastle win

AFP, LONDON

Unai Emery on Monday challenged revitalized Arsenal to write their own history after they climbed to third place in the English Premier League with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Aaron Ramsey’s first-half strike was followed by Alexandre Lacazette’s killer second in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium, maintaining Arsenal’s impressive progress under Emery.

Emery’s side climbed two points above fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Manchester United to bolster their chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish with seven games to go.

It is the first time that Arsenal have been as high as third place since April 2017, highlighting their improvement since former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery replaced Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.

Ramsey’s fifth goal of the season was only the Wales midfielder’s second since he signed a lucrative pre-contract agreement to join Juventus at the end of the season.

However, while Ramsey is not part of Emery’s long-term plans, the future still looks bright for Arsenal, who recorded a 10th consecutive home league victory for the first time since the 1997-1998 season.

Arsenal finished with 63 points in Wenger’s final season, but Emery has matched that tally with seven games to spare.

No wonder Arsenal fans celebrated overtaking their spluttering north London rivals by chanting: “Are you watching Tottenham?”

“It’s a new history. Our target is very clear,” Emery said. “We have created a big atmosphere here. We are in a good moment, a good mentality with the players.”

Newcastle remain seven points above the relegation zone after a 12th defeat in their past 13 meetings with Arsenal.

“If you don’t take the chances and aren’t precise against a good team, you know it is a matter of time until you make a mistake,” Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez said.

Ramsey thought he had given Arsenal the lead when he swept home at the far post from Sead Kolasinac’s flick, but his celebrations were curtailed as the goal was controversially ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor for Sokratis’ shirt tug on Florian Lejeune.

If Arsenal felt aggrieved by that debatable decision, they poured their frustration into breaking down Newcastle’s five-man defense.

Emery had surprisingly left Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench as Mesut Ozil started behind Lacazette.

Aubameyang’s absence was not a problem for Arsenal as in the 30th minute, Matteo Guendouzi passed to Ramsey and his clever flick picked out Lacazette in the Newcastle area.

Lacazette was surrounded by three defenders and as he twisted to find space, the ball cannoned off DeAndre Yedlin into Ramsey’s path and he guided a low shot past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka via the far post.

Arsenal remained by far the dominant force and Lacazette almost doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when his shot was brilliantly headed off the line by Matt Ritchie.

Looking for the decisive second goal, Emery sent on Aubameyang with 30 minutes left.

Ramsey departed to a rousing ovation after taking a knock that forced his substitution, then Aubameyang went close when he found space for a low shot that Dubravka turned away.

It was Aubameyang who was the catalyst for Arsenal’s second goal in the 83rd minute.

Guendouzi clipped a pass to Lacazette and he redirected it to Aubameyang, who cleverly headed the ball over Jamaal Lascelles. With Lascelles too slow to react, Lacazette nipped ahead of the Newcastle captain and chipped over Dubravka for his 15th goal in all competitions this term.